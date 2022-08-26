Interview

The ultra-marathon is based on the 200-mile cycle ride that Hope for Justice organised last year, Break the Cycle - Credit: Hope for Justice

A Newham-based runner is gearing up to run a huge 200 miles without stopping, over three days.

Aaron Robinson will undertake the solo ultra-marathon on Wanstead Flats from September 12 to September 14, and hopes to raise thousands of pounds for victims of modern slavery.

He claims he will take no breaks for meals or sleep.

Aaron is the internal communications manager at Hope for Justice, a global charity based in Manchester that is fighting to end modern-day slavery.

"I'm trying to raise awareness for the millions of people who still aren't free and who can't run away," he said. "There are roughly 40.3 million men, women, and children who are in some form of forced labour, sexual exploitation, or domestic servitude.

"If you think of the population of the world, that's one in 200 people. Hope for Justice reaches around 200,000 people every year through our work so every mile I run will represent a thousand people who we've reached this year."

The runner has set his fundraising goal to £5,000 and the money will go towards supporting the charity's continued work.

Aaron is preparing by running around Wanstead Flats almost every day with his dogs - Credit: Hope for Justice

Aaron said: "On a personal level, 200 miles is far beyond anything I've done before, which is exciting because it's quite challenging.

"But I'm not nervous about it; any pain that I go through would be nothing compared to being in a forced marriage or being sexually exploited."

Aaron said: "Within the UK, the number of referrals of potential victims of modern slavery to the Home Office's national referral mechanism system has risen to the highest number of referrals since records began.

"That's a 20 per cent increase in 2021 compared to last year."

He added: "When people think of slavery, they often think of a ball and a chain. I think a lot of people don't realise that modern slavery still exists so by running I am also trying to raise awareness of the fact that it does exist and it exists in the UK."

You can donate to Aaron's fundraiser at: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/BTC200.