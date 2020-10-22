Newham Rotary Club donates TV and time to Canning Town charity

Canning Town charity Ambition, Aspire Achieve (AAA) has joined forces with Newham Rotary Club on two new initiatives to help young people find work or rejoin education.

Employability workshops will help young people with CV writing and interview skills with the Newham Rotary Club donating a 65-inch TV for presentations and the time and skills of its young professional membership to give mentoring, advice and guest speakers.

The club hopes to provide further funding support to AAA with a pilot programme for young people with severe personal and emotional needs to reengage with education, training or employment. If funding for the scheme is successful it will pilot later this year.

Christine Wong from Newham Rotary Club said: “The two initiatives are part of the Rotary Club’s efforts to support young people in Newham to prepare for future opportunities.”