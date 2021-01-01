A year to remember: Looking back at 2020 in Newham

Published: 8:00 AM January 1, 2021

It’s been a year we will all remember for the virus which has changed our lives. But 2020 wasn’t all about Covid.

January

About 600 people marched from Romford Road to Central Park, East Ham, in protest against a controversial new law in India. They were opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. Co-organiser Shiraz Kother said: “We’re here to show support to the Indian people. They are not alone.” They argued the new act divided minorities in India.

Catholic schools in the borough were embroiled in a dispute as teachers opposed a proposal by the Diocese of Brentwood to bring them all into an academy trust.

January: Brampton Manor Academy pupils received 51 Oxbridge offers. - Credit: Sam Dobin

Brampton Manor Academy set a new record when 51 of its students were offered places at either Oxford or Cambridge universities.

About 100 people attended a service to mark the temporary closure of a memorial garden dedicated to West Ham United fans. They gathered at the tribute-filled site at the club’s former Upton Park home to collect plaques, statuettes, flowers and scarves left to mark the deaths of loved ones.

February: The Duchess of Cambridge races against para-athlete sprinter Emmanuel Oyinbo-Coker and heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill, during a SportsAid event at the London Stadium. - Credit: PA





February

The Duchess of Cambridge revealed her sporting ability when she visited the London Stadium, Stratford. The duchess burst out of the blocks as she went up against former Olympic heptathlon champ Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill and two promising para-athletes. Taekwondo Olympian Lutalo Muhammad then showed her how to throw a punch. Kate was there to meet young athletes at an event staged by SportsAid.

A zombie-themed convention due to take place for fans of hit TV show The Walking Dead was cancelled at the last minute. Two get-togethers, Fan Fest and Walker Stalker Con, were due to be held at the ExCeL. But an investigation was launched by Newham Trading Standards and US officials after a flood of complaints from ticket-holders and businesses that actors advertised on the website as guests would not actually be attending.

East Ham grime star Kano thrilled 400 fans at an intimate one-off gig at Newham Leisure Centre – a venue that was secret until the day.



March

Cyclists and walkers took part in a peaceful protest to raise awareness of crime on the Greenway. The pathway runs through the borough and the protesters said it was too unsafe to use after dark. The council said a number of significant arrests had been made, resulting in a dramatic fall in the number of reported incidents, and better lighting and CCTV covered the section from High Street to Pudding Mill Lane.

And then coronavirus struck and lockdown began. Immediately residents, community groups and volunteers got together to help those who needed it, whether because they were elderly and self-isolating, had no food because their job had been axed, or needed childcare while they were working. Charities Bonny Downs Association, The Magpie Project, The Renewal Programme, West Silvertown Foundation and Alternatives Trust East London announced a partnership to help vulnerable neighbours.

April: Abdul Karim Sheikh, who died of Covid, was ceremonial mayor of Newham during the 1998-99 municipal year. - Credit: Sheikh family





April

Newham began to count the cost of Covid. Among the victims of the virus were Dr Yusuf Patel, of Woodgrange Medical Practice, Forest Gate, who died aged 61, and inseparable couple Betty and Ken Hill, of Plaistow, who had been together more than 40 years and who died within 24 hours of each other at Newham University Hospital. Long-serving councillor Abdul Karim Sheikh, who founded one of Newham’s first mosques, died aged 82.

Prince Charles officially opened the temporary NHS Nightingale Hospital set up at the ExCeL to treat coronavirus patients. He appeared via video link from his Scottish home.

Little Ilford Secondary School teacher Bobby Seagull won Celebrity Mastermind, thanks in part to his perfect score on his specialist subject England Men at World Cup Finals since 1990. Bobby is a former University Challenge contestant and star of TV programme Monkman & Seagull’s Genius Guide to Britain.



May

Plans to renovate the Grade II listed 15th century Old Spotted Dog pub in Forest Gate were approved by councillors. It is the oldest non-religious building in the borough. Developer Highpride Properties planned to demolish the 20th century additions and provide a bar, restaurant, lounge, meeting room and garden, and build a 68-bedroom hotel next door. The pub closed in 2004.

Neighbours demanded action to stop motorcyclists scrambling through Beckton District Park and turning it into a no-go area for families. Natalia Wierzbicka said revving engines could be heard until 9pm or later in summer, disturbing children’s sleep. The council said an ongoing operation to catch them was constrained by a lack of off-road police vehicles to pursue them.

May: Dr Alex Aldred breaks into song during a shift at Newham Hospital. Picture: @mikaela157 - Credit: @mikaela157

Opera-singing doctor Alex Aldred, whose serenade to colleagues at Newham Hospital went viral, recorded a charity single. Known as Doctor Opera, he teamed up with Barts Choir to record Panis Angelicus (Bread of Angels) in aid of Barts Charity and The Migraine Trust.



June

More than 200 rough sleepers had been housed by Newham Council since the start of the coronavirus crisis, it was revealed. The council said they had mostly been put in hotels or homes of multiple occupation. They were all assessed to understand what support they may need.

Non-essential shops were allowed to reopen, albeit with restrictions on the number of customers at any one time, one-way systems and hand sanitizer stations. Prime minister Boris Johnson visited Westfield Stratford City and said people could “shop with confidence” as long as they observed rules on social distancing.

June: Little Sam with dad Julio. - Credit: Julio Cabacinha

Five-year-old Sam Cabacinha, also known as Little Sam, from West Silvertown recorded a music video celebrating “superhero” key workers and urging people to stay at home.

The University of East London removed the statue of Sir John Cass, a slave trader, from its Stratford campus in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests.

July: Campaigners urge action on the Carpenters Estate. - Credit: Cash Boyle

July

Campaigners took to the streets to demand action over the empty Carpenters Estate in Stratford. Led by activist group Focus E15, they said 400 council flats on the estate have been empty for 13 years while hostels are overcrowded. According to the council only a minority are habitable. Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz said the properties had been ignored for too long. She said: “All previous assessments that refurbishment wasn’t going to be an option are being looked at again.”

An illegal party was held at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park with about 200 flouting social distancing rules. Neighbours complained they urinated in public and left behind litter including tampons and nitrous oxide canisters. Quad bikes were racing in Abercrombie Road, car parking in private parking spaces and drunk people were seen falling into the road.

Prime minister Boris Johnson visited Tollgate Medical Centre in Beckton and was recorded calling anti-vaxxers “nuts”.



August

It was revealed a £123m project to upgrade Beckton sewage works will start early next year so it can cope with London’s growing population.

The borough was selected as one of two areas to pilot a new Covid-19 contact tracing app which would use Bluetooth to keep a log of people a user had been close to. It featured alerts based on your postcode letting users know the level of risk in their district and a QR check-in for when a user visits a public venue.

August: Members of Peach celebrated victory in their housing battle. - Credit: Andrew Brookes

The council ended its relationship with one of its main property management companies and brought hundreds of homes in Custom House and Canning Town back under local authority control. The council and neighbour-led People’s Empowerment Alliance for Custom House (Peach) had battled to wrest back control after complaints about living conditions and the length of time repair works were taking. A delighted Peach spokesman said: “We organised and campaigned and won.”



September

Zahid Younis, 36, was jailed for life for murdering Mary Jane Mustafa and Henriett Szucs and keeping their bodies in a freezer in his flat in Custom House. The judge branded him an “arch-deceiver” and said he preyed on the vulnerable.

Rare plants and animals including the streaked bombardier beetle, black redstart, sand martin and brown-banded carder bee have made their home in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park according to the park’s latest biodiversity report. Kingfisher, Cetti’s warbler, fieldfare and peregrine falcon have all been spotted.

September: Neighbours in Manor Park wanted the council to get tougher on fly-tippers. - Credit: Iqbal Hussain

Residents in Manor Park demanded tougher action on fly-tippers, saying their streets were becoming hotspots for illegal dumping. Mattresses, furniture and household waste were being dumped in First Avenue, Second Avenue and Meanley Road. Iqbal Hussain urged the council to follow Barking and Dagenham’s lead and publicly name and shame culprits by publicising CCTV pictures of them.



October

A service was launched offering meals for struggling families. Free My Meal aimed to put people without the means of buying or preparing a meal in touch with those willing to cook extra. Daniell Hambrook, who started the group, said: “This is about helping people in need. People often want to help but don’t always know how. But a lot of people cook and it’s nice to share – especially if sharing different dishes between cultures – and continue the amazing community spirit that got us through the first wave of coronavirus.”

October: An aerial view of St Antony of Padua church in Forest Gate. - Credit: Shea Lolin

St Antony of Padua Church in Forest Gate launched a campaign to raise £1.5m to restore its 136-year-old building.

Councillors spoke out about the “stalking, threatening phone calls and death threats” they receive on social media. A meeting heard that most councillors had been subjects to racist, sexist or homophobic comments. Many said their employers and families had also been bombarded with abuse.



November

The 80th anniversary of one of Britain’s worst Second World War civilian disasters was marked with the planting of a tree. South Hallsville School, Canning Town, was used as shelter at the height of the Blitz. But one night it took a direct hit, reducing the building to rubble. Government estimates at the time said 70 people were lost. However, locals believed the true figure was closer to 600.

November: The mayor of London confirmed he is moving City Hall to The Crystal. - Credit: Picture: Rosalind Butt

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan confirmed City Hall would move from its building near Tower Bridge to The Crystal, Royal Docks. The move is expected to save £61m. Mr Khan said: “The Royal Docks is an amazing place and we have the opportunity to turbo-charge the regeneration of the area, just as the opening of City Hall did for its surroundings.”

A man from Stratford was fined £1,700 after refusing to wear a face covering on a London bus for two days in a row. The court heard he was stopped in July and provided no reasonable excuse for not having a mask at Stratford bus station. The next day he was stopped again for the same reason.



December

The council agreed to cut the cost of its emissions-based parking permits because of the impact of the Covid crisis. Each household would get a 20 per cent discount on its first permit for one year. The permits are due to come in next month. The most polluting vehicles registered in the borough will cost more to park.

Fan-owned Clapton Community Football Club launched an appeal to raise £19,000 to repair its leaking clubhouse roof at the Old Spotted Dog ground in Forest Gate. The club is involved in a number of community projects.

The Cumberland School in Plaistow brought in an etiquette coach to give students tips on how to dress, communicate and conduct themselves. The hope is that it will help them win scholarships to top private schools.

December: NewVIc media students with Rio Ferdinand outside the studios at Here East. - Credit: BT Sport

A show created by students from Newham Sixth Form College (NewVIc) was broadcast on BT Sport on Boxing Day. Twelve media students created the BT Sport Takeover show during an eight-week course run by BT Sport at Plexal, an innovation centre and co-working space at Here East in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

