Which Newham restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

PUBLISHED: 12:08 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:27 10 August 2020

People can get discounted meals at participating food outlets through the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme to kickstart the hospitality industry and boost the economy is running throughout this month.

Each Monday to Wednesday in August, customers will receive 50 per cent off food and non-alcoholic drinks, up to £10 per person, at participating restaurants, cafes, bars and pubs.

No voucher is required and people can take advantage of the discount as many times as they like during the month.

Some of the Newham outlets participating in the scheme include:

• Olive and Lemon Cafe / Bistro

Look out for the Eat Out to Help Out logo on stickers and posters at participating outlets. Picture: UK GovernmentLook out for the Eat Out to Help Out logo on stickers and posters at participating outlets. Picture: UK Government

• The Grill restaurant

• Eastern Palace

• Roast & Co

• Hyderabad Paradise

• Newham Cafe

• Khan’s Burger

• Bronze restaurant

• Zzetta

• SO! Bar & Restaurant.

Many popular chains, such as Burger King, KFC, Subway, Caffè Nero and Wetherspoons, are also getting involved.

Visit tax.service.gov.uk/eat-out-to-help-out/find-a-restaurant for a full list of participating outlets near you.

