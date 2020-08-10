Which Newham restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?
PUBLISHED: 12:08 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:27 10 August 2020
Archant
The government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme to kickstart the hospitality industry and boost the economy is running throughout this month.
Each Monday to Wednesday in August, customers will receive 50 per cent off food and non-alcoholic drinks, up to £10 per person, at participating restaurants, cafes, bars and pubs.
No voucher is required and people can take advantage of the discount as many times as they like during the month.
Some of the Newham outlets participating in the scheme include:
• Olive and Lemon Cafe / Bistro
• The Grill restaurant
• Eastern Palace
You may also want to watch:
• Roast & Co
• Hyderabad Paradise
• Newham Cafe
• Khan’s Burger
• Bronze restaurant
• Zzetta
• SO! Bar & Restaurant.
Many popular chains, such as Burger King, KFC, Subway, Caffè Nero and Wetherspoons, are also getting involved.
Visit tax.service.gov.uk/eat-out-to-help-out/find-a-restaurant for a full list of participating outlets near you.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.