Newham Recorder > News

Remembrance Day: Services take place across Newham

Sophie Cox

Published: 9:26 AM November 16, 2021
Wreaths are laid at the Cenotaph in Central Park.

Wreaths are laid at the Cenotaph in Central Park. - Credit: Andrew Baker

Newham came together to remember those who lost their lives serving their country in a series of Remembrance events.

A service at the Cenotaph in Central Park, East Ham saw young people from the borough's schools gather on Thursday, November 11 to hear about the story of Walter Tull, a professional footballer from east London who became the first black officer in the First World War.

The service in Central Park, East Ham.

The service in Central Park, East Ham. - Credit: Andrew Baker

A service at the same place on Sunday, November 14 was preceded by a parade through East Ham, which was attended by members of the Royal British Legion. The ceremony, led by Rev Canon Fred Ashford-Okai, featured a two minute silence and the laying of wreaths.

The service at Brick Lane Music Hall.

The service at Brick Lane Music Hall. - Credit: Colin Grainger

Other events around the borough included services at St Mark's memorial, near Brick Lane Music Hall in North Woolwich and at the war memorial in Tarling Road, Canning Town. A service was also held at All Saints Parish Church in West Ham. 

Remembrance Day
Newham News

