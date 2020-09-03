Search

New owner for newspaper group

PUBLISHED: 14:45 03 September 2020

The Newham Recorder has new owners.

Archant

The company that owns the Newham Recorder has announced it is to come under new ownership.

Norwich-based Archant - which also publishes the Romford Recorder, Ilford Recorder, and many other titles - has been acquired by Rcapital. It takes a controlling share, with a minority holding for the Pension Protection Fund, into which Archant’s long-defunct company pension has been transferred.

Chris Campbell, partner at Rcapital, said: “We are incredibly pleased to have worked alongside Archant’s management team and KPMG to put forward a plan that will restructure finances and inject fresh capital into one of Britain’s oldest local newspaper brands. We are hopeful, that with the support of its creditors, Archant will emerge from this challenging period as a stronger business that continues to provide a vital service to its clients and readership.”

There is no interruption to publishing in the business, which continues to trade as before.

