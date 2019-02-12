Recorder letters: Pollution and the school run and cycle for BHF

Congestion and pollution is a real problem around schools. Picture: PAUL BENNETT Archant

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Recorder readers this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Serious about tackling pollution? End school run

S Ellis, Heaton Grange, Romford, writes:

Two days into the new school week and another two days of gridlocked traffic on all roads leading into Brampton Manor Academy School.

If the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and Newham Council were serious about tackling air pollution and obesity they wouldn’t just be chasing the hard pressed motorists going to work to make a living and keeping this once great country thriving, they would also be targeting parents dropping off their children every day of the week come rain or shine.

They would ban all cars stopping or parking within a quarter mile radius of a school and lay on more buses during the peak school rush hour.

At the moment trying to get to work by bus for 8am is practically impossible on the 376 route to Newham University Hospital. The children once on the bus refuse to move down to allow everyone on, and then the driver is unable to stop at any other stop until we reach the school.

Along the route we have the daily dance of, shall we say for politeness, the inconsiderate car/van driver. Those drivers who apparently are unable to see the bus coming and just try to barge through even though the road is barely wide enough for just the bus. The times I have been on the bus and it has taken the driver anywhere between five-10 minutes in Boundary Road edging forward inches at a time to avoid both inconsiderate drivers and the parked cars.

I get off the bus at this stage and walk the rest of the journey, but as I get to the end of Boundary Road, we are treated to the car horn symphony as every road leading to the Boundary Road lane is gridlocked.

Once on to Boundary Lane, the only vehicular route to the school, the bus sits there in the traffic jam caused entirely by inconsiderate drivers jumping the red light, blocking all traffic, and parents or taxi drivers waiting until they get right to the school gates before inconsiderately stopping and the children finally getting out of the car. Rather than get out along the road and walk the last 100 yards, they insist on stopping at the gates and holding everybody up, even if there is a bus or ambulance stuck behind them.

This whole area is double-yellow-lined, with a bus stop just before the gates, and has school markings, all higher category offences under the Road Traffic Management Law, but still the council do nothing, even though you daren’t stop anywhere else in Newham.

Saddle up in aid of charity

Emma Day, cycling manager, British Heart Foundation, writes:

Did you know the average shelf life of a hobby is just 16 months? In fact, the average person has three hobbies on the go, but we’re not so good at keeping them up.

Cycling is one of Britain’s favourite hobbies. Four in 10 of us own a bike yet the average UK adult hasn’t cycled in almost seven years!

When we spoke to people about their hobbies a fifth revealed to us that they don’t cycle more frequently because they believe they aren’t fit enough - and one in 10 said they don’t have a reason to cycle or goal to aim towards

At the British Heart Foundation (BHF) we have the perfect goal to keep you motivated.

Sign up to one of our amazing bike rides and use your pedal power to fund research into heart and circulatory diseases.

Every year, heart and circulatory diseases including heart attack, stroke and vascular dementia kill over 150,000 people in the UK.

Today, more than seven million people in the UK are living with these serious illnesses.

Knowing you’re contributing to finding new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat these terrible conditions whilst doing something that is enjoyable and good for your health will keep you cycling for longer.

So whether you’re a cycling novice or the next Chris Froome or Laura Kenny, we’re calling on you to put your stamina and calves to the ultimate test to help fund life saving research into heart and circulatory diseases, which kills one person every three minutes in the UK.

Whether you take on our flagship London to Brighton Bike Ride, the biggest and best charity bike ride in Europe, join Team BHF for the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 or take on one of the Nightrider series, there’s a ride to suit everyone. So gather your friends, family or colleagues and get in the saddle to help beat heartbreak forever by signing up to ride for the BHF in 2019 and fund life saving research

• To find out more about the BHF’s bike rides, visit: bhf.org.uk/bikerides2019