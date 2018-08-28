Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Community view: Tackling holiday hunger with Hammers

PUBLISHED: 08:30 27 January 2019

Mark Noble, captain of West Ham Football Club

PA Wire/PA Images

When I grew up in Newham we weren’t in any way a rich family, but we always had food on the table.

That’s why I was so surprised to learn that in 2019, many kids are forced to skip meals during the holidays because of family income problems.

In both Newham and Tower Hamlets, nearly two in five people are living below the poverty line, while Newham is also home to the highest proportion of low-income workers of any London borough.

This means many children are eligible for free school meals but during the holidays these meals stop being available. Unfortunately, it’s the case that holiday hunger is a bigger problem in east London than anywhere else in the capital.

Funded by the West Ham United Foundation, the club provides free multi-sport and health-based sessions for five to 11-year-olds during the holidays. Kids from families who are eligible for free school meals, job seekers allowance or any kind of benefit, can attend a positive programme which also provides meals to help them get the necessary calories they need.

As a well-paid footballer, I know I am lucky, and I do believe that with that comes the responsibility to help others.

That’s why I’m delighted that through the Players’ Project we are embracing the work being done by West Ham in our community to address local need across key areas including poverty, loneliness, jobs, learning and health.

As well as this, the Club launched the Players’ Project at the end of last year.

This committed to investing in projects which benefit key areas including poverty, loneliness, jobs, learning and health.

Positive initiatives like this will continue to strengthen that bond between the Club and the local community.

I’m proud to support the holiday hunger programme, it is important work, and whilst I’m at West Ham it is something that I will continue to do.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police appeal to trace man after woman is attacked in Stratford

Adrian Hinkson... wanted for questioning after attack on woman in Stratford. Picture: Met Police

Forest Gate baby with rare genetic disorder is denied life-saving drug because of its cost

Maryam Malji has type 1 spinal muscular atrophy and may just have months to live. Pic: Pic: Shakil/Abdullah Aid

Jailed: Gang who held knife to throat of girl, four, during burglary at her family home

Ayomide Ijelu and Jeremiah Johnson. Picture: Essex Police

Jailed: East Ham machete-wielding thug who attacked four victims for ‘making too much noise’

Mehdi Djoumad, 24, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 13 years in jail at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday. Picture: MPS

Detectives offer £10,000 reward for information one year after driver shot in the head in Stratford

Police and forensic teams at the scene of the shooting in Romford Road, Stratford last year. Picture: KEN MEARS

Most Read

Police appeal to trace man after woman is attacked in Stratford

Adrian Hinkson... wanted for questioning after attack on woman in Stratford. Picture: Met Police

Forest Gate baby with rare genetic disorder is denied life-saving drug because of its cost

Maryam Malji has type 1 spinal muscular atrophy and may just have months to live. Pic: Pic: Shakil/Abdullah Aid

Jailed: Gang who held knife to throat of girl, four, during burglary at her family home

Ayomide Ijelu and Jeremiah Johnson. Picture: Essex Police

Jailed: East Ham machete-wielding thug who attacked four victims for ‘making too much noise’

Mehdi Djoumad, 24, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 13 years in jail at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday. Picture: MPS

Detectives offer £10,000 reward for information one year after driver shot in the head in Stratford

Police and forensic teams at the scene of the shooting in Romford Road, Stratford last year. Picture: KEN MEARS

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Woeful West Ham humiliated by League One bottom club in FA Cup giant-killing

AFC Wimbledon's Scott Wagstaff celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the FA Cup fourth round match at Kingsmeadow, London.

Edinburgh pleased to see Orient looking like old self

Justin Edinburgh (left) urges Leyton Orient on alongside Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s get back on track thanks to Bonne’s timely brace

Leyton Orient forward Macauley Bonne lets fly (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Community view: Tackling holiday hunger with Hammers

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Maidstone United

New Leyton Orient signing Jamie Turley heads towards goal against Ebbsfleet United (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists