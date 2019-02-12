Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Education view: On frontline of tackling youth violence

PUBLISHED: 08:00 17 February 2019

Geoff Thompson, chairman, Board of Governors - UEL and The Youth Charter founder

Free to Use

The issue of youth violence in our city is so much more than knife and gun crime. It is a major epidemic of social, cultural and economic disaffection and disillusionment among the future of our young people.

Last year, London overtook New York as the world’s capital for homicides.

As a university based in Newham, the University of East London (UEL) is at the heart of this plague. The violence has touched our campus. Last year one of our final year students was granted an extension to hand in her dissertation, as she struggled to cope with the trauma of her own teenage son getting shot. This is not a new problem.

Twenty five years ago, I set up the The Youth Charter – a registered charity and United Nations non-governmental organisation where we use sport, art, culture and digital activities to engage, equip and empower young people. Since taking over role of chairman of the board of governors at UEL, we have been utilising the resources of the university, to address the problem. In January, October and December last year, UEL hosted three major conferences on tackling youth crime.

We are speaking with government ministers and civic leaders, and we are committed to working in a multi-agency partnership allocating our time, space and expertise to add to the work that is already being undertaken by voluntary and statutory partners,local communities and young people themselves. There are many agencies and individuals working towards the same goal, however, this work is fragmented. The Youth Charter’s aim is to bring everyone together, so young people have a safe haven, “somewhere to go”, “something to do” and “someone to show them”.

In March the new offices of The Youth Charter will open at our Stratford campus, heralding our “call to action” where we will ask our partners, organisations and community groups to come together to form a Community Campus. Here, we will select, train and deploy social coach volunteers to give back two hours per week to work in the community.

We are confident this will give them hope, opportunities and the tools to make the right choices.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jailed: Thug who attacked woman in violent cashpoint mugging

Dwayer Jude has been jailed for two years and nine months. Pic: Met Police

Two men stabbed in separate incidents in Maryland

One of the stabbings took place in Waddington Street. Picture: Google Maps

Six men wanted in connection with fight between West Ham and Leicester City fans

Police would like to speak to these six men. Pic: Leicestershire Police

New school deal allows developers to buy acre of land from Newham Council for £2

Artist's impression of the Royal Wharf development. Picture: Jack Hobhouse

Met asked to increase security at the inquest of young father who died after being restrained by police

Edson Da Costa. Picture: submitted by family

Most Read

‘It was like Fyre Festival’ - hundreds of families demand refund over Fortnite festival flop

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich flights to continue despite airline closing over “Brexit uncertainty”

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mystery phenomenon affects cars in Norfolk town

#includeImage($article, 225)

Elderly couple fought off armed robber with carving knifes after home intrusion

#includeImage($article, 225)

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Edinburgh makes no excuses after disappointing defeat

Leyton Orient players Jordan Maguire-Drew, Jobi McAnuff (centre) and Macauley Bonne (right) talk during a break (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Magpies deservedly pinch the points away to nervy O’s

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks at his watch (pic: Simon O'Connor).

BBL Trophy: London Lions 100 Manchester 105 (201-179 agg)

London Lions Justin Robinson in action against Manchester (pic Graham Hodges)

WBBL Trophy: BA London Lions 92 Essex Rebels 66

London Lions WBBL squad face the camera (pic Graham Hodges)

Hockey: Double defeat for GB in Australia

Great Britain's men huddle before play (pic GB Hockey)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists