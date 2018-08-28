Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

View from the House: Universal Credit concerns were ignored

PUBLISHED: 08:00 26 January 2019

Stephen Timms, MP for East Ham

Archant

In 2011, as shadow employment minister, I spent many days debating the Welfare Reform Bill. The Bill introduced Universal Credit.

Universal Credit was a good idea. It had the potential to make the system simpler.

But, in the committee, I pointed out that ministers’ plans would be beset by problems. Iain Duncan-Smith claimed that the scheme would be rolled out by 2017. I pointed out that this was unachievable.

The programme is now not expected to be fully complete until the end of 2023. The unrealistic plans mean that a lot of money has been wasted.

A vote was due in parliament this month on moving three million existing benefit claimants onto Universal Credit. The government has now bowed to pressure.

It will transfer just 10,000 people, in July, and see how it goes before transferring the rest.

The pilot in July should highlight the problems. I have been pressing ministers in the commons about the worst problem: the five-week wait between applying for Universal Credit, and being entitled to the first payment.

If short of money in that time, claimants can apply for an advance payment. But these are loans that are paid back via deductions from later Universal Credit payments. Claimants are being forced into debt at the very start of their claim. While repaying the loan, they will receive less in benefit each month than the amount calculated to cover their living costs. It is no surprise that, when Universal Credit has been introduced in an area, foodbank demand has rocketed.

These problems – and many others – were pointed out in the committee in 2011. Ministers ignored them.

They ploughed on, with scant regard for the hardship caused. Now they have finally agreed to delay transferring existing claimants, the problems must be fixed before the transfer goes ahead.

Most Read

Forest Gate baby with rare genetic disorder is denied life-saving drug because of its cost

Maryam Malji has type 1 spinal muscular atrophy and may just have months to live. Pic: Pic: Shakil/Abdullah Aid

Jailed: Gang who held knife to throat of girl, four, during burglary at her family home

Ayomide Ijelu and Jeremiah Johnson. Picture: Essex Police

Police appeal to trace man after woman is attacked in Stratford

Adrian Hinkson... wanted for questioning after attack on woman in Stratford. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: East Ham machete-wielding thug who attacked four victims for ‘making too much noise’

Mehdi Djoumad, 24, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 13 years in jail at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday. Picture: MPS

Detectives offer £10,000 reward for information one year after driver shot in the head in Stratford

Police and forensic teams at the scene of the shooting in Romford Road, Stratford last year. Picture: KEN MEARS

Most Read

Forest Gate baby with rare genetic disorder is denied life-saving drug because of its cost

Maryam Malji has type 1 spinal muscular atrophy and may just have months to live. Pic: Pic: Shakil/Abdullah Aid

Jailed: Gang who held knife to throat of girl, four, during burglary at her family home

Ayomide Ijelu and Jeremiah Johnson. Picture: Essex Police

Police appeal to trace man after woman is attacked in Stratford

Adrian Hinkson... wanted for questioning after attack on woman in Stratford. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: East Ham machete-wielding thug who attacked four victims for ‘making too much noise’

Mehdi Djoumad, 24, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 13 years in jail at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday. Picture: MPS

Detectives offer £10,000 reward for information one year after driver shot in the head in Stratford

Police and forensic teams at the scene of the shooting in Romford Road, Stratford last year. Picture: KEN MEARS

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Sandringham celebrate handball success

The victorious Sandringham Year Three & Four boys' handball team face the camera (pic: Langdon Academy Sport Partnership)

Barking’s Moreland expects tough test at Steelers

Barking director of rugby Andrew Moreland (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

London Lions eager to bag first piece of silverware as they face Rocks in cup final

London Lions won on the road at Worcester (pic Graham Hodges)

Clapton boss Fowell praises Takeley’s consistency

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists