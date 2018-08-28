Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Christmas Jumper Day and Under the Stars raises cash for housing charity

PUBLISHED: 16:47 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:57 03 January 2019

Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz with cabinet member for housing, John Gray, presenting the cheque to The Magpie Project. Picture: Andrew Baker

Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz with cabinet member for housing, John Gray, presenting the cheque to The Magpie Project. Picture: Andrew Baker

Andrew Baker

Fundraisers from Newham have collected £1,600 for housing charity, The Magpie Project.

Money was raised through collections at East Ham music festival, Under the Stars, and a Christmas Jumper Day at Newham Council.

The project, which is the mayor’s chosen charity, provides housing services and temporary accommodation to mothers and their children. Rokhsana Fiaz spent eight years living in temporary accommodation when she was a teenager.

She presented the cheque to the charity with John Gray her deputy mayor and cabinet member for housing.

Ms Fiaz said: “I am a huge admirer of The Magpie Project and in awe of the volunteers – many of them mothers themselves – who give up their own time to provide this service.

“A service such as this should not be necessary. I am grateful for what the Magpie Project provides, which is a lifeline to many, and I would like to thank those residents who have made generous donations.”

For more information on the project, visit themagpieproject.org.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Revellers lose 551 items on tube on New Year’s Eve, with Stratford station third worst culprit

New Year's Eve is one of the worst nights for leaving possessions behind on the tube. Picture: Bikeworldtravel

Renewed appeals to find missing mum who disappeared with just her phone and £3 eight months ago

Mary Jane Mustafa went missing in Custom House in May. Picture: Family handout

Appeal to find women wanted in connection with theft of £2,000 of accessories from Westfield

Suspect three. Picture: Met Police

Body found in search for missing West Ham fan Jack Morrad

Police have found a body in the search for Jack Morrad. Picture: Essex Police

CCTV footage of missing West Ham fan released as police plan to drain lake

West Ham fan Jack Morrad, who went missing in Basildon on December 23. Picture: Essex Police

Most Read

Two people die after A13 crash

Two people have died after a car crash on the A13. Photo: Google Maps

Harold Hill suspicious package: Cashier given threatening note and told to hand over money

Police seal the road after a suspect package was found at Santander in Harold Hill.

Police close Harold Hill bank after suspicious package found

Police in Farnham Road.

Queen’s Hospital delivers a staggering 25 babies on Christmas Day

Rebekah and Calvin Lindsay with baby Harriet at Queen's Hospital. Harriet was one of the 25 babies to be born on Christmas Day at the Romford hospital.

Romford nightclub Kosho announces it’s set to close next week

Kosho in Romford is due to close next weekend.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

O’s players enjoy being leaders, says proud boss

Leyton Orient boss Justin Edinburgh on the touchline (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Write off West Ham skipper at your peril after another superb cameo performance

West Ham United's Mark Noble during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

West Ham super subs make the difference as magical Marko is bang on target

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

New Years lunch for homeless guests as Orient see off Daggers

Anwar Uddin (left), Emdad Rahman (middle) and Howard Gould (right) with homeless guests at Brisbane Road (Pic: Emdad Rahman)

Edinburgh happy for ex-Orient full-back Caprice, but hoping for Spurs win

Jake Caprice (far, right) celebrates with his Tranmere Rovers team-mates (pic: Martin Rickett/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists