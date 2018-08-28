Christmas Jumper Day and Under the Stars raises cash for housing charity

Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz with cabinet member for housing, John Gray, presenting the cheque to The Magpie Project. Picture: Andrew Baker Andrew Baker

Fundraisers from Newham have collected £1,600 for housing charity, The Magpie Project.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Money was raised through collections at East Ham music festival, Under the Stars, and a Christmas Jumper Day at Newham Council.

The project, which is the mayor’s chosen charity, provides housing services and temporary accommodation to mothers and their children. Rokhsana Fiaz spent eight years living in temporary accommodation when she was a teenager.

She presented the cheque to the charity with John Gray her deputy mayor and cabinet member for housing.

Ms Fiaz said: “I am a huge admirer of The Magpie Project and in awe of the volunteers – many of them mothers themselves – who give up their own time to provide this service.

“A service such as this should not be necessary. I am grateful for what the Magpie Project provides, which is a lifeline to many, and I would like to thank those residents who have made generous donations.”

For more information on the project, visit themagpieproject.org.