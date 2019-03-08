Stratford pupils take the stage at Wembley Arena

Pupils from Manor Primary School in Stratford have performed on stage at Wembley Arena.

School choirs from all over the country gathered at the annual Voice in a Million event to perform popular songs.

In its tenth year, the event helps Adoption UK, a charity that supports and advocates for adoptive parents.

The children from Manor Primary performed songs like This Is Me from The Greatest Showman and Stormzy’s Blinded By Your Grace at last week’s show.

“For many of our pupils, this was their first concert that they have been to. What better way to foster their love of music by performing at the iconic Wembley Arena,” said Steve Buckley, deputy head teacher at the school.

“It was a very emotional and proud moment to see our pupils perform alongside schools from across the country in front of a full arena audience. These are the experiences our pupils will remember for years to come.”

According to Voice in a Million 5,000 children took part in the choir for the 2019 event.