Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Stratford pupils take the stage at Wembley Arena

PUBLISHED: 10:00 28 March 2019

Pupils from Manor Primary School outside Wembley Arena. Picture: Manor Primary School.

Pupils from Manor Primary School outside Wembley Arena. Picture: Manor Primary School.

Manor Park Primary School

Pupils from Manor Primary School in Stratford have performed on stage at Wembley Arena.

According to the event organisers there were aroung 5,000 children at the event. Picture: Manor Primary School.According to the event organisers there were aroung 5,000 children at the event. Picture: Manor Primary School.

School choirs from all over the country gathered at the annual Voice in a Million event to perform popular songs.

In its tenth year, the event helps Adoption UK, a charity that supports and advocates for adoptive parents.

The children from Manor Primary performed songs like This Is Me from The Greatest Showman and Stormzy’s Blinded By Your Grace at last week’s show.

“For many of our pupils, this was their first concert that they have been to. What better way to foster their love of music by performing at the iconic Wembley Arena,” said Steve Buckley, deputy head teacher at the school.

The children performed songs like This Is Me from The Greatest Showman and Stormzy’s Blindness By Your Grace. Picture: Manor Primary School.The children performed songs like This Is Me from The Greatest Showman and Stormzy’s Blindness By Your Grace. Picture: Manor Primary School.

“It was a very emotional and proud moment to see our pupils perform alongside schools from across the country in front of a full arena audience. These are the experiences our pupils will remember for years to come.”

According to Voice in a Million 5,000 children took part in the choir for the 2019 event.

Most Read

Youngsters get ready to reclaim the Stratford Centre a year after death of Beniamin Pieknyi

Beniamin Pieknyi was stabbed to death at the Stratford Centre. Picture: MPS

Mayor slams “dangerous” right to buy as extent of council house sell-ons revealed

Hundreds of former council homes in the borough have been re-sold by private owners. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Archive

This isn’t Germany! Plane from London City Airport mistakenly flown to wrong country

The flight took off from London City Airport. Picture: Ken Mears

Inspectors find ‘significant deterioration’ in children’s services

Newham Council's children's services have been branded inadequate by Ofsted. Picture: Ken Mears

Jailed: Teenage ‘violent’ moped mugger who stole £1,000 from his own care home

L-R: Joshua Scales and James Hicks, both of no fixed address, demanded cash from the deputy manager of a Newham care home where Scales was meant to be staying in May. Picture: MPS

Most Read

Youngsters get ready to reclaim the Stratford Centre a year after death of Beniamin Pieknyi

Beniamin Pieknyi was stabbed to death at the Stratford Centre. Picture: MPS

Mayor slams “dangerous” right to buy as extent of council house sell-ons revealed

Hundreds of former council homes in the borough have been re-sold by private owners. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Archive

This isn’t Germany! Plane from London City Airport mistakenly flown to wrong country

The flight took off from London City Airport. Picture: Ken Mears

Inspectors find ‘significant deterioration’ in children’s services

Newham Council's children's services have been branded inadequate by Ofsted. Picture: Ken Mears

Jailed: Teenage ‘violent’ moped mugger who stole £1,000 from his own care home

L-R: Joshua Scales and James Hicks, both of no fixed address, demanded cash from the deputy manager of a Newham care home where Scales was meant to be staying in May. Picture: MPS

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Babolola inspires Woodford Town to Clapton victory

Temi Babalola of Woodford Town celebrates their latest Essex Senior League win (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

West Ham Book Review: ‘An Irrational Hatred of Everything’ by RRobert Banks

West Ham Book cover

BUCS: UEL bid for basketball glory

UEL's basketball squad are into the BUCS championship final

West Ham centre forward who helped Hammers to top of the table for the one and only time

Harry Obeney v Wolves

Norwich, Wolves and Brighton keen on Leyton Orient defender Happe

Leyton Orient's Dan Happe beats Ebbsfleet United forward Michael Cheek to the ball (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists