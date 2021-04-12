Newham pubs and bars reopening for outdoor service

Published: 7:36 PM April 12, 2021

Pubs and bars with gardens and outdoor spaces have reopened. - Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

Pubs and other hospitality businesses can reopen to the public for outside food and drinks service from today (April 12).

The UK government has eased some of its restrictions as England moves to step two of the roadmap out of lockdown, allowing people in groups of up to six or two households to be served outdoors at venues.

Here is the Recorder's pick of places with gardens and outside spaces to grab a pint or a meal.

The Red Lion

80 High Street South, East Ham

Next door to Central Park, The Red Lion is fully booked for this week and next, but has some tables set aside for walk-in customers. Everything is outside and closes at 10pm.

Visit redlion-e6.co.uk for details.

The Princess Alexandra

219 Barking Road, Canning Town

A 10-minute walk from Canning Town station, The Princess Alexandra is serving customers outside on a first come, first served basis. Closing time is 11pm.

King Edward VII

47 Broadway, Stratford

Priding itself on offering a relaxed homely atmosphere, King Eddies is offering table service outside on a first come, first served basis until May 17, when restrictions are expected to ease further to allow punters inside.

It is open from 4.30pm until 9.30pm, but may stay open later depending on footfall.

Golden Fleece

166 Capel Road, Manor Park

This traditional pub has a beer garden where customers can enjoy cask ales and more. There is no need to book, but bookings are available.

It's open from midday until 10pm. Closing time is 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Visit the Golden Fleece website for more.

Standing up for the photo, punters enjoy a pint at the Henley Arms after a long wait - Credit: Colin Grainger

Henley Arms

268 Albert Road, North Woolwich

Open from midday until 11pm, the Henley Arms is serving outside on a first come, first served basis. Food on offer includes pizzas, burgers and chicken wings.

Visit @henleyarmspub on Facebook to get in touch.

They needed that! Customers enjoy a drink at the Henley Arms after a long wait over lockdown. - Credit: Colin Grainger

Forest Tavern

173 Forest Lane, Forest Gate

A gastropub in the heart of Forest Gate, the Forest Tavern is open from midday, seven days a week.

Groups of up to six are being served in the beer garden, with staff temperature checked at the start of their shifts.

Visit @TheForestTavern on Facebook or check the website.





