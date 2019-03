Newham police looking for missing girl, 16

Newham police are appealing for information about missing girl Letia Adjei-Monteiro, was last seen on Wednesday, March 27. Picture: MPS. MPS

Newham police are searching for a missing girl.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

******MISSING PERSON******

Letia Adjei-Monteiro, 16 years old missing from #Newham since 27/03/2019. If seen or any information know please call 101 quoting 19MIS011420 #police #missingperson pic.twitter.com/hDoxlateem — Newham MPS (@MPSNewham) March 29, 2019

Letia Adjei-Monteiro, 16, was last seen on Wednesday, March 27.

Police are urging anyone who sees her or has information about her whereabouts to call 101 quoting 19MIS011420.