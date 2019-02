Police appeal to find missing twins from Plaistow

Police are appealing for information after a pair of twins went missing yesterday.

Iqbal and Imran Hussain, both 13, were last seen at around 9pm.

The boys, who are from Plaistow, were wearing navy Ralph Lauren bomber jackets and Nike Airmax trainers.

Police are asking anyone who sees them to call 101 and quote the reference CAD172/21FEB.