News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Parks in Newham triumph with Green Flag awards

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 11:08 AM October 26, 2021   
green flag

Members of the team taking care of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park which has been awarded a Green Fllag. L-R: Chris Moran, Ruth Lin Wong Holmes, Terry Burns and Chris James. - Credit: Rahil Ahmad

Parks across Newham have scooped Green Flag awards on the 25th anniversary of the quality mark scheme.

After months of green spaces playing a vital role through lockdowns, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, West Ham Park and Central Park are among those gaining national recognition.

Mark Camley, executive director of park operations and venues at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, said: "We’re incredibly proud. The park has proved itself as a lifeline for many east Londoners.

"Retaining the award for the eighth consecutive year is an honour and a testament to the hard-working staff and volunteers who have kept the park open during such difficult times so thank you to everyone who played a part in this."

West Ham Park staff

West Ham Park staff with their Green Flag. - Credit: City of London Corporation

West Ham Park retained its award and won gold in the London in Bloom large park category.

You may also want to watch:

Chairman of the City of London Corporation’s open spaces and city gardens committee, Oliver Sells, said: "West Ham Park has been a lifeline during the coronavirus pandemic, helping people get exercise and fresh air and benefitting both mental and physical health.

"The site is treasured by our communities and Londoners alike. I thank our staff and volunteers for the excellent job they do in maintaining the park to such a high standard." 

Cllr Susan Masters, Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz, Cllr James Asser, Cllr Carleene Lee-Phakoe

Cllr Susan Masters, mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz, Cllr James Asser and Cllr Carleene Lee-Phakoe with Central Park's Green Flag. - Credit: David Madden

Most Read

  1. 1 WATCH: Footage emerges of Beckton Alps ski slope
  2. 2 Driver, 18, wanted for driving wrong way through Blackwall Tunnel
  3. 3 'We haven't waited to act': Newham primary schools extend days to help pupils catch up after pandemic
  1. 4 Cause of death remains unknown after body found in disused Forest Gate pub
  2. 5 Views sought on future of Newham as local plan set for refresh
  3. 6 Jailed man caught with knife in Stratford to be handed court order
  4. 7 Body found in derelict pub in Forest Gate
  5. 8 Hundreds arrested after police crackdown on county lines
  6. 9 Newham nursery schools praised for inclusion work
  7. 10 Forest Gate triple shooting: 'Safety is everybody's business,' councillor says

Plashet Park retains the accolade for the sixth year while Central Park in East Ham has been added to the list of winners.

Mayor of Newham, Rokhsana Fiaz, said: "We are incredibly proud to have received these awards and having gone from one award-winning park to two demonstrates our commitment to improving our green spaces in the borough."

The award scheme is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the government.

Scheme manager, Paul Todd, congratulated everyone involved in making Newham's parks worthy of Green Flag awards.

"To meet the requirements demanded by the scheme is testament to the hard work of the staff and volunteers who do so much to ensure high standards of horticulture, safety and environmental management," he added.  

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
Central Park
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Celebration Avenue in East Village E20

Crime

Man given community order after scratching name into Stratford property

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
The number of illicit affairs in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar have been revealed. Picture: Getty

Dating site reveals how many people are having affairs in your area

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
dr imafidon

TV

Newham maths whizz fills in for Countdown's Rachel Riley

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 2/9/2014 of the Thames Barrier. Tony Blair's Government was urged to consider occas

Flooding

Thames Barrier closing for 200th time amid potential east London flooding

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon