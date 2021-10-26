Parks in Newham triumph with Green Flag awards

Published: 11:08 AM October 26, 2021

Members of the team taking care of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park which has been awarded a Green Fllag. L-R: Chris Moran, Ruth Lin Wong Holmes, Terry Burns and Chris James. - Credit: Rahil Ahmad

Parks across Newham have scooped Green Flag awards on the 25th anniversary of the quality mark scheme.

After months of green spaces playing a vital role through lockdowns, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, West Ham Park and Central Park are among those gaining national recognition.

Mark Camley, executive director of park operations and venues at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, said: "We’re incredibly proud. The park has proved itself as a lifeline for many east Londoners.

"Retaining the award for the eighth consecutive year is an honour and a testament to the hard-working staff and volunteers who have kept the park open during such difficult times so thank you to everyone who played a part in this."

West Ham Park staff with their Green Flag. - Credit: City of London Corporation

West Ham Park retained its award and won gold in the London in Bloom large park category.

Chairman of the City of London Corporation’s open spaces and city gardens committee, Oliver Sells, said: "West Ham Park has been a lifeline during the coronavirus pandemic, helping people get exercise and fresh air and benefitting both mental and physical health.

"The site is treasured by our communities and Londoners alike. I thank our staff and volunteers for the excellent job they do in maintaining the park to such a high standard."

Cllr Susan Masters, mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz, Cllr James Asser and Cllr Carleene Lee-Phakoe with Central Park's Green Flag. - Credit: David Madden

Plashet Park retains the accolade for the sixth year while Central Park in East Ham has been added to the list of winners.

Mayor of Newham, Rokhsana Fiaz, said: "We are incredibly proud to have received these awards and having gone from one award-winning park to two demonstrates our commitment to improving our green spaces in the borough."

The award scheme is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the government.

Scheme manager, Paul Todd, congratulated everyone involved in making Newham's parks worthy of Green Flag awards.

"To meet the requirements demanded by the scheme is testament to the hard work of the staff and volunteers who do so much to ensure high standards of horticulture, safety and environmental management," he added.