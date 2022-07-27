Parks in Newham have been recognised as some of the best-managed green spaces across the UK and the world.

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, managed by London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), has won its ninth consecutive Green Flag Award - coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the 2012 Games.

Plashet Park retained the international quality mark for the seventh year in a row, while Central Park in East Ham received its second consecutive award and is among six maintained by Newham Council to be recognised.

Central Park in East Ham - Credit: Newham Council

East Ham Nature Reserve, Royal Victoria Gardens, Forest Lane Park and Gandhi Chaplin Memorial Garden were also awarded Green Flags this year.

West Ham Park and City of London Cemetery and Crematorium, which are both maintained by the City Corporation, were also among the Newham recipients.

Royal Victoria Gardens in North Woolwich - Credit: Newham Council

The Green Flags scheme, run by the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, sets the "benchmark standard for the management of recreational outdoor spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world."

LLDC, Newham Council and the City Corporation all said the awards were a testament to the hard work of staff and volunteers to maintain the spaces for the community.

Newham councillor James Asser said: “I’m incredibly proud to hear we have received six awards this year, building on the two from last year.

"I would like to thank all those people who have helped to keep the parks beautiful, safe and tidy."

Newham councillor James Asser said the borough's Green Flag Awards are a testament to the dedication of staff and volunteers - Credit: Newham Council

The council says it will continue investing in its parks and aims to have at least 10 awarded a Green Flag by 2026.

LLDC executive director of park and operations Mark Camley said: “(Olympic) Park played a vital role for local people throughout the pandemic as a place to relax, exercise and meet friends and family safely.

"It underlines the importance that open spaces play in creating new parts of the city."

The Grade-II listed West Ham Park and Grade-I listed City of London Cemetery and Crematorium also claimed Green Heritage accreditation for their historic features and high standard of conservation.

West Ham Park committee chair Caroline Haines said: “I am so proud of everything our world-class staff and volunteers do to keep the site in top condition for our visitors."