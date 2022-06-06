Drum teacher Pandit played the snare drum for 16 hours and 41 minutes to break his previous record set in 2018 - Credit: Pandit Sudarshan Das

A Newham music teacher has set a new Guinness World Record for the longest drum roll in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year.

Pandit Sudarshan Das, 37, spent 16 hours, 41 minutes and 50 seconds doing the longest ever drum roll, breaking his previous record of 14 hours.

On receiving his official certificate, he said: “I am very happy and feel proud to be dedicating this achievement to Her Majesty the Queen.”

Pandit also holds world records for the longest dhol-playing stint, drum kit marathon and hand-tabla marathon, which lasted a gruelling 557 hours and 11 minutes - that's over 25 days.

In preparation for a record, Pandit said he spends up to a year training, disciplining himself and preparing mentally and physically for the big day.

When he’s not breaking records, Pandit runs the Tabla and Dhol Academy in Newham, where more than 100 children learn the African and Indian drumming.

Originally from south Asia, he began playing the drums when he was four years old and has since performed and taught all over the world.