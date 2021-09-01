Open House Festival to offer rare glimpse into Newham landmarks

Published: 9:28 AM September 1, 2021

Abbey Mills pumping station is part of this year's Open House Festival. - Credit: Isabel Infantes

A rare glimpse into some of Newham's historic sites is on offer with the return of Open House.

Millennium Mills in Royal Docks, Abbey Mill pumping station in West Ham and Grade I-listed St Mary Magdalene church in East Ham are among the buildings opening their doors for the event.

Millennium Mills in Silvertown. - Credit: Ken Mears

Open House Festival celebrates the rich architecture and varied landscape of the capital city. Now in its 13th year, it will take place from September 4 to 12.

There is also a chance to look at the vision for Newham, with a tour showing how the Olympic legacy masterplan is expected to create thousands of homes, jobs and opportunities.

Cllr Gen Kitchen, deputy cabinet member for community wealth building, inclusive economy and air quality, said: "I am delighted to welcome Open House to Newham.

"This borough has such rich culture, architecture and history on our doorstep.

"Open House provides residents and tourists the opportunity to sneak behind doors which are ordinarily closed.

"While you’re visiting, please also show our small businesses and local community some love too."

Cody Dock, business hub Expressway in Dock Road and House Mill in Three Mill Lane are also on the list of venues in or around Newham which people can visit.

Sian Milliner, head of Open House Festival, said: “The coming year is critical for London. Having taken important steps to defeat Covid, it is imperative we are now equally ambitious in the actions we take to rebuild the economy and civic life.

"The 2021 Open House Festival will be a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the reopening of cultural life across the capital with a hybrid programme of in-person, outdoor and online events."

The themes this year focus on the capital as a local and global place, as well as wellbeing.

The latter aims to promote healthy minds with tours exploring spots which are off the beaten track.

Open House Festival will also explore ideas around architecture, food and education to celebrate the reopening of the hospitality industry.

To book, visit openhouselondon.open-city.org.uk/listings?borough_filter=25