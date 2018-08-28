Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Stratford playwright opens show at Royal Court Theatre

PUBLISHED: 10:00 10 February 2019

Writer and actor Nicôle Lecky with director Jade Lewis. Helen Murray/Royal Court Theatre.

Writer and actor Nicôle Lecky with director Jade Lewis. Helen Murray/Royal Court Theatre.

Royal Court Theatre

As a child, Nicole Lecky was always writing stories - and now one of her tales is being brought to the stage.

Nicôle Lecky performing in Superhoe. Picture: Helen Marray/Royal Court Theatre.Nicôle Lecky performing in Superhoe. Picture: Helen Marray/Royal Court Theatre.

“I always performed songs,” she said. “I guess I was quite eccentric as a kid.

“I liked the magic of it and being other characters.”

The writer, who grew up in Stratford, is starring in her self-penned show at the Royal Court Theatre, a stage that prides itself on promoting new talent.

Her play, Superhoe, explores the life of Sasha Clayton, a 24 year-old living with her mother, stepfather and sister in Plaistow and the tensions between that life and her online and idealised presence.

Nicôle Lecky as Sasha Clayton. Picture: Helen Murray/Royal Court Theatre.Nicôle Lecky as Sasha Clayton. Picture: Helen Murray/Royal Court Theatre.

“The character is saying one thing and has aspirations to do one thing and then turns out to be doing something else,” Nicole said.

“It talks about that throughout the play, looking at the page, she doesn’t really recognise herself.”

The production is a collaboration between the Talawa Theatre Company and the Royal Court.

Nicole attributes much of her initial success to the Theatre Royal Stratford East, where she joined the youth theatre.

It was that place that gave her an avenue into the industry in her lack of personal or familial connections.

They eventually pointed her to what would be her first writing job on the EastEnders spin-off E20.

“It’s important to pump money into those kinds of establishments because without them you would be stuck and wouldn’t have any access,” she said.

“But, ultimately, perseverance and tenacity is probably the best thing.

“I didn’t want to do anything else. I’ve been fired from so many jobs. I have no problem getting hired, but ultimately I don’t want to be there.

“I want to be creating; those are the rooms I love to be in.”

From that first job to the Royal Court, while the venue has changed, the job has stayed the same.

“Ultimately you’re just trying to get to the truth of what something is and make it the best you can,” Nicole said.

“The way to deal with the pressure is to empower yourself and think: ‘It doesn’t really matter where I’ve come from, this story is just as important and it should be told.’”

You can see Superhoe at the Royal Court in Sloane Square until Saturday, February 16.

Tickets are £18 from royalcourtheatre.com

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after ‘acid attack’ at Beckton shopping arcade

The man was hurt in an attack at the Mary Rose Mall in Beckton. Picture: Vickie Flores

Women arrested after man stabbed in Canning Town

Part of Beckton Road remains cordoned off. Picture: Google Maps

Shocking CCTV footage of gang attacking Promise Nkenda released as teenagers jailed for his murder

Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ahmed Musa Abdille and Shamar Dawes. Pic: Met Police

Newham-born rapper 21 Savage accused of being an illegal immigrant in the US

21 Savage with his ex-partner Amber Rose at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2017. Pic: PA

Jailed: Thug who attacked woman in violent cashpoint mugging

Dwayner Jude was caught on CCTV attacking another woman. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

‘We were too close to Wetherspoon’s’ – Bar closes down after less than two years

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Undoubtedly the roads will be safer’ - Norfolk woman in crash with Prince Philip gives verdict as he surrenders driving licence

#includeImage($article, 225)

UPDATE: Hunt for gunman stepped up after two men attacked at Norwich shopping centre

#includeImage($article, 225)

BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Nervy Farke ready for derby duel

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police search for Norwich man missing for three days

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Charity match to take place in memory of Ella Richardson

Tom Richardson (left) in action for Romford during the 2014/15 season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGSPHOTO).

Stratford playwright opens show at Royal Court Theatre

Writer and actor Nicôle Lecky with director Jade Lewis. Helen Murray/Royal Court Theatre.

Brill helps O’s pick up away reward to remain top

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

West Ham pegged back by Zaha strike after half-time lead

West Ham United's Mark Noble (left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mate Felipe Anderson during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London.

View from City Hall: Fighting austerity and funding police

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists