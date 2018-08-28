Stratford playwright opens show at Royal Court Theatre

Royal Court Theatre

As a child, Nicole Lecky was always writing stories - and now one of her tales is being brought to the stage.

Nicôle Lecky performing in Superhoe. Picture: Helen Marray/Royal Court Theatre. Nicôle Lecky performing in Superhoe. Picture: Helen Marray/Royal Court Theatre.

“I always performed songs,” she said. “I guess I was quite eccentric as a kid.

“I liked the magic of it and being other characters.”

The writer, who grew up in Stratford, is starring in her self-penned show at the Royal Court Theatre, a stage that prides itself on promoting new talent.

Her play, Superhoe, explores the life of Sasha Clayton, a 24 year-old living with her mother, stepfather and sister in Plaistow and the tensions between that life and her online and idealised presence.

Nicôle Lecky as Sasha Clayton. Picture: Helen Murray/Royal Court Theatre. Nicôle Lecky as Sasha Clayton. Picture: Helen Murray/Royal Court Theatre.

“The character is saying one thing and has aspirations to do one thing and then turns out to be doing something else,” Nicole said.

“It talks about that throughout the play, looking at the page, she doesn’t really recognise herself.”

The production is a collaboration between the Talawa Theatre Company and the Royal Court.

Nicole attributes much of her initial success to the Theatre Royal Stratford East, where she joined the youth theatre.

It was that place that gave her an avenue into the industry in her lack of personal or familial connections.

They eventually pointed her to what would be her first writing job on the EastEnders spin-off E20.

“It’s important to pump money into those kinds of establishments because without them you would be stuck and wouldn’t have any access,” she said.

“But, ultimately, perseverance and tenacity is probably the best thing.

“I didn’t want to do anything else. I’ve been fired from so many jobs. I have no problem getting hired, but ultimately I don’t want to be there.

“I want to be creating; those are the rooms I love to be in.”

From that first job to the Royal Court, while the venue has changed, the job has stayed the same.

“Ultimately you’re just trying to get to the truth of what something is and make it the best you can,” Nicole said.

“The way to deal with the pressure is to empower yourself and think: ‘It doesn’t really matter where I’ve come from, this story is just as important and it should be told.’”

You can see Superhoe at the Royal Court in Sloane Square until Saturday, February 16.

Tickets are £18 from royalcourtheatre.com