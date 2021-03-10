News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Stratford mates set up food fund for vulnerable families

Author

Andrew Brookes

Published: 12:38 PM March 10, 2021   
Zach Lee and Josh Walker delivering bags of essential food to vulnerable families.

Zach Lee and Josh Walker (AKA S Grabz) delivering bags of essential food to vulnerable families. - Credit: Arthur Communications

Two men from Stratford are asking for community support after starting a fund to feed vulnerable families.

Zach Lee and Josh Walker, both 26, started off spending their own money on essential food for families with young children in need.

After posting videos of their deliveries on social media, they were contacted by people as far as Kent and Essex asking for support.

They now deliver items such as milk, bread, pasta and eggs to more than 50 households a week.

Josh, a musician now living in Hackney whose artist name is S Grabz, said: “I am aware of people who are struggling to eat at this time so I knew I wanted to help."

You may also want to watch:

So far they've relied on donations from friends and family, but as requests for support have grown, they’ve now set up a GoFundMe page.

Zach said: “We do all the deliveries - we just need some help buying the food.”

Visit www.gofundme.com/f/s-grabz-essentials to donate.

Charity
Coronavirus
Newham News
Stratford News

Andrew Brookes

Adriana Elgueta

Andrew Brookes

Jon King

