'Women will not be moved in the fight for equality'

Opinion

International Women’s Day brings a welcome focus on women. Yet the serious issues we face need our attention every day of the year if we are to bring change. It is simply not acceptable that in the second decade of the 21st Century women continue to face rising levels of discrimination, and indeed violence.

As mayor, and one of very few female council leaders who are Asian or black, I am acutely aware of the sexism and racism that many women face every day. Women, and women of colour especially, face many obstacles. This is especially true of political life. Particularly alarming is the rise in threats of physical abuse and violence. A recent report by Parliament’s Women and Equalities Committee asserts that ‘vicious misogynistic abuse must not be accepted as an inevitable facet of a woman’s life in politics.’ Yet this is a reality that I, and many others, face on a daily basis.

Rokhsana Fiaz is acutely aware of the sexism and racism facing women and women of colour - Credit: Ken Mears

London Councils report a growing tide of abuse against female councillors, and I know many female colleagues deterred from standing again because of sexist abuse and bullying.

For me, being mayor of Newham is about making far reaching changes in the interests of the people of this borough. I grew up here, I love Newham and want the best for every single person. But being a strong woman leader with clear ambitions and convictions risks being attacked in a way that a man would not.

I’ve faced many meetings where male opponents would ridicule, heckle or snicker loudly to try to put me off. They would question my judgement and ability. I’ve been accused of being both a ‘puppet’ and a ‘control freak’ at the same time. Whilst I have made many complaints about bullying and racism, there remains a pattern where women who are the targets of misogyny and racism find themselves vilified by the perpetrators.

Yet, as the anthem of South Africa’s anti-apartheid struggle says: ‘You strike the woman, you strike the rock’. I am lucky to meet amazing women in Newham every day who strengthen my own resolve, especially inspiring are the young women, with all their energy, talent and hope. I will do all I can to champion them and carry on our mission for change.

Women in Newham will accept nothing less than respect, equality and the right to participate everywhere, including political life. We will not be moved.