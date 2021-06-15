Rokhsana Fiaz: 'We all need to be vaccinated so we can beat Covid'

Opinion

Published: 2:45 PM June 15, 2021

25-year-olds are now being invited to have their Covid-19 jab

I am proud of the way our Newham community has stood together to fight Covid-19 since last year, all of us doing so much together to keep each other safe.

Covid-19 infections are rising again across the country and those most at risk are younger people. This is because the Delta variant of Covid is more transmissible than other previous variants.

Many younger people tell me they are concerned that they have not had the chance to get their vaccine yet. Now that the government has finally announced that 25-year-olds can get immunised, they want to know how they can get immunised.

As your elected mayor, I am making it my job to make sure everyone can get their chance to get their vaccine too.

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz wants residents to stick to Covid-rules as cases increase.

Newham needs the government to ensure all the vaccines are available to us; and guarantee the supplies we vitally need. It is why I have made the case loud and clear to the minister for vaccination, Nadhim Zahawi.

We need a Newham-wide vaccination campaign aimed at our younger residents in addition to targeting the older and more vulnerable. Working together with the local NHS, GPs and pharmacists in the borough, we can deliver this if provided the resources.

The council’s website will be publishing details of the mass vaccination campaign, along with other information, which we will be distributing to local residents as well.

We all need to play our part to stop the spread of Covid-19 and keep our loved ones safe. So please:

Keep a two-metre distance when out and about. Make sure you wear masks in public places, especially in local shops and our places of worship. Use the Covid-19 test kits twice a week, which you can pick up for free. If you have any symptoms, please stay at home. Get your vaccine jabs.

We need to mobilise all our friends, family, workmates and neighbours to get vaccinated so that all of us are safe.

We are Newham and together we can do this.