Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Newham’s mayor spends Christmas helping the homeless

PUBLISHED: 08:02 28 December 2018

Rokhsana Fiaz helped rough sleepers on Christmas Day. Picture: Rokhsana Fiaz

Rokhsana Fiaz helped rough sleepers on Christmas Day. Picture: Rokhsana Fiaz

Archant

Newham’s mayor spent her festive break helping the homeless.

With the Stratford team, they brought five rough sleepers to the shelter. Picture: Rokhsana FiazWith the Stratford team, they brought five rough sleepers to the shelter. Picture: Rokhsana Fiaz

On Christmas Day, Rokhsana Fiaz volunteered at the Stratford Shelter with their street homeless provision team.

They helped five people, including two women, who were sleeping rough, bringing them back to the shelter based at the Carpenters and Docklands Community Centre.

The following day she was out again, helping volunteers to prepare Boxing Day lunch for those staying at the shelter.

She finished the rounds with another outreach evening session the next day.

Clothing and provisions available at the shelter. Picture: Rokhsana FiazClothing and provisions available at the shelter. Picture: Rokhsana Fiaz

Newham has the highest levels of homeless of any London borough, with one in 25 residents thought to be without a permanent roof over their head.

Cllr Fiaz, who was a councillor of Custom House ward before becoming mayor, spent eight years in temporary accommodation when she was growing up, losing her home when she was 16.

Since taking office, she’s pledged to make homelessness one of her top priorities, and recently the council, together with homeless charity Caritas Anchor House, set up a 10-space shelter in Canning Town.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Shoppers flee after counter smashing causes confusion in Westfield

Westfield Stratford City will stage its sixth student discount day. Pic: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Bright teenager wins £76,000 sixth form scholarship

Sukai Secka, 15, has won a £76,000 scholarship to study A-levels at Cranleigh School, Surrey. Picture: Mark Soanes

Five teenagers guilty of murdering Promise Nkenda in Valentine’s Day attack

Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ishaq Abdille and Shemar Dawes were all convicted of murdering Promise Nkenda. Picture: Met Police

Queens Market traders make documentary to promote healthy eating

Bright Yeboah and Alexci Nunes. Picture: Tilly Armstrong

Experienced West Ham defender left frustrated by Watford loss

Pablo Zabaleta wins a header against Watford

Most Read

Councillor quits as Tower Hamlets launches investigation into allegations of ‘housing fraud’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Teenager stabbed during robbery in Mile End Park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Chesterfield manager Allen: Leyton Orient will be champions

#includeImage($article, 225)

Probe into fraud and misuse of taxpayers’ money during Lutfur Rahman era is closed

#includeImage($article, 225)

Why cooking Christmas turkey can create big fat monster under the house

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Newham Recorder

West Ham move into Premier League top half with deserved win over Saints

West Ham United's Felipe Anderson celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at St Mary's, Southampton.

Newham’s mayor spends Christmas helping the homeless

Rokhsana Fiaz helped rough sleepers on Christmas Day. Picture: Rokhsana Fiaz

How a Christmas general election 100 years ago made history

Will Thorne received the backing of nearly 95 per cent of voters in his constituency - a record that stands to this day. Picture: LBBD

Former Arsenal forward Simpson is training with Orient

Jay Simpson celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient at Wycombe Wanderers on January 23 2016 by doing Kevin Nolan's chicken dance (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Newham’s Tesco shoppers donate nearly 2,500 meals in one weekend

Staff working on the Tesco Food Collection weekend. Picture by Andrew Parsons / i-Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists