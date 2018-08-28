Newham’s mayor spends Christmas helping the homeless

Rokhsana Fiaz helped rough sleepers on Christmas Day.

Newham’s mayor spent her festive break helping the homeless.

With the Stratford team, they brought five rough sleepers to the shelter.

On Christmas Day, Rokhsana Fiaz volunteered at the Stratford Shelter with their street homeless provision team.

They helped five people, including two women, who were sleeping rough, bringing them back to the shelter based at the Carpenters and Docklands Community Centre.

The following day she was out again, helping volunteers to prepare Boxing Day lunch for those staying at the shelter.

She finished the rounds with another outreach evening session the next day.

Clothing and provisions available at the shelter.

Newham has the highest levels of homeless of any London borough, with one in 25 residents thought to be without a permanent roof over their head.

Cllr Fiaz, who was a councillor of Custom House ward before becoming mayor, spent eight years in temporary accommodation when she was growing up, losing her home when she was 16.

Since taking office, she’s pledged to make homelessness one of her top priorities, and recently the council, together with homeless charity Caritas Anchor House, set up a 10-space shelter in Canning Town.