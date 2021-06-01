Letter: Heartfelt thanks to Newham's volunteer army

Opinion

Published: 3:09 PM June 1, 2021

Heartfelt thank you to volunteers

A message from Newham Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz and chief executive Althea Loderick to celebrate national Volunteers Week:

A heartfelt thank you to Newham’s volunteer army.

As we entered the 2020s, none of us could have imagined what was to hit us in the first two years of the decade in the shape of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tragically, Newham was among the hardest hit areas of the country as the first wave of the virus swept in last year.

A volunteer at Newham Foodbank - Credit: Newham Foodbank/Southern Housing

At the sharp end of the crisis, local authorities like Newham had to move fast to protect, support and educate our residents. But we couldn’t do it alone, and that is where you came in, in your thousands – our extraordinary volunteer army.

With lockdown fully in place, the first priority was to ensure no-one was left behind or overlooked. From food deliveries for the housebound to support with vital medication, and offering a trusted source of life-saving information – we turned to you and your incredible charity, volunteer and faith groups.

Right from the start you signed up to give your time and your care to help protect those around you.

500 of you volunteered to become Covid-19 health champions, communicating trustworthy information at a time when misinformation was rife and life-threatening.

Manzoor Ahmed of Fusion Foods gives meals to Free My Meal Newham volunteer Daniell Hambrook - Credit: Daniell Hambrook

When vaccines arrived, there you were to spread the word via your own networks. Working closely with our public health team, you busted myths, built trust and ultimately saved lives.

As we approach possible further restriction relaxations in June, we pledge not to let this incredible spirit evaporate.

Earlier this month we published our volunteering strategy which will improve and strengthen our relationship. We will also work to encourage others to join your ranks.

Your enthusiasm, dedication, hard work and community spirit have been truly inspiring and, as we celebrate national Volunteer Week (June 1-7), we want to say a heartfelt thank you to each and every one of you.

We are Newham. We volunteer. We are grateful.