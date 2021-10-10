News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Newham maths whizz appears on Channel 4 game show Countdown

Logo Icon

James Moore

Published: 11:27 AM October 10, 2021   
Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon

Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon - Credit: Sam & Simon Photography

A Newham mathematician and social entrepreneur starred as co-host of a special episode of Countdown.

Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon completed A Levels in maths and computer science at the age of 11 and went on to receive a master’s degree in mathematics and computer science from the University of Oxford aged 20.

She has since received honorary doctorates from four universities, and acts as a visiting professor at the University of Sunderland.

In an episode aired as part of Channel 4’s Black to Front day on September 10, Dr Imafidon replaced Rachel Riley as host of the maths round.

She was joined on the episode by presenter Sir Trevor McDonald, with author Lemn Sissay and journalist Marverine Cole in Dictionary Corner.

You may also want to watch:

During the episode, Dr Imafidon also described her social initiative Stemettes, saying: “Stemettes is a non-profit that works with girls and young non-binary people to encourage them into STEM, which is science, technology, engineering and maths.”

More details on Stemettes can be found at www.stemettes.org.

Most Read

  1. 1 CCTV image released after rape reported in Forest Gate
  2. 2 How could the ultra low emission zone (ULEZ) expansion affect you?
  3. 3 Who was jailed in east London in September?
  1. 4 Secondary claims to be 'billion-pound school' based on earnings research
  2. 5 Man killed and two injured in triple shooting
  3. 6 Crackdown planned as Newham pursues 'zero tolerance' approach to flytipping
  4. 7 New building supplies store to open in Canning Town
  5. 8 Trio jailed after being caught with Baikal guns and ammunition
  6. 9 Otas Sarkus: Three men arrested after Upton Park fatal shooting
  7. 10 Chippie Mother Hubbard's opening first London branch in Newham
TV
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mother hubbards

Business | Video

Watch: Queue stretches down road as Mother Hubbard's opens

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
vigil

Women's Safety

Newham vigils hear demands for violence towards women to stop

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
The Westfield Shopping Centre Stratford

Westfield Stratford City

Year's supply of trainers up for grabs with JD Sports opening in Stratford

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Southbound traffic on the 112 Blackwall Tunnel Northern Approach at the Gillender Street junction

Travel

Traffic chaos as Blackwall Tunnel blocked by protesters

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon