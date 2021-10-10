Newham maths whizz appears on Channel 4 game show Countdown

Published: 11:27 AM October 10, 2021

A Newham mathematician and social entrepreneur starred as co-host of a special episode of Countdown.

Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon completed A Levels in maths and computer science at the age of 11 and went on to receive a master’s degree in mathematics and computer science from the University of Oxford aged 20.

She has since received honorary doctorates from four universities, and acts as a visiting professor at the University of Sunderland.

In an episode aired as part of Channel 4’s Black to Front day on September 10, Dr Imafidon replaced Rachel Riley as host of the maths round.

She was joined on the episode by presenter Sir Trevor McDonald, with author Lemn Sissay and journalist Marverine Cole in Dictionary Corner.

During the episode, Dr Imafidon also described her social initiative Stemettes, saying: “Stemettes is a non-profit that works with girls and young non-binary people to encourage them into STEM, which is science, technology, engineering and maths.”

More details on Stemettes can be found at www.stemettes.org.