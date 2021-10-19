Newham mathematician to fill in for Countdown presenter and expectant mum Rachel Riley
- Credit: Sam & Simon Photography
A Newham mathematician is to temporarily replace Countdown presenter Rachel Riley who is due to have a baby.
Riley is expecting her second child with former Strictly Come Dancing star Pasha Kovalev.
She bid farewell to the Channel 4 game show on October 8 with a tweet announcing Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon was taking up the reins.
In a post, Rachel, 35, said: "Well that’s it from me, I’ve officially finished filming to pop a baby out! You’re stuck with me on screen till December when the totally amazing @aimafidon will be keeping the numbers in line till I’m back next year!
"Hope you have loads of fun Anne-Marie, best of luck lovely!"
Dr Imafidon replaced Riley as host of the maths round in an episode aired as part of Channel 4’s Black to Front day on September 10.
She was joined by presenter Sir Trevor McDonald with author Lemn Sissay and journalist Marverine Cole in dictionary corner.
Black to Front showcased talent on and off screen among the black community.
