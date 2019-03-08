Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Newham's town halls turn green to mark Grenfell fire anniversary

PUBLISHED: 16:08 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:08 14 June 2019

The Old Town Hall in Stratford was lit up in green in memory of the Grenfell Tower victims. Picture: Andrew Baker

The Old Town Hall in Stratford was lit up in green in memory of the Grenfell Tower victims. Picture: Andrew Baker

Andrew Baker

Newham's two town halls have been lit up in green in memory of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Newham Town Hall in East Ham was lit up in green in memory of the Grenfell Tower victims. Picture: Andrew BakerNewham Town Hall in East Ham was lit up in green in memory of the Grenfell Tower victims. Picture: Andrew Baker

The two buildings, in Stratford and East Ham, were lit up yesterday (Thursday) evening to mark two years since the tragedy, which saw 72 people lose their lives when a blaze tore through the 24-storey tower block in Kensington.

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz and councillors also wore green in a display of solidarity with the Green for Grenfell campaign, which is encouraging people to wear the colour to promote unity, spirit and resilience.

The colour has been adopted by the Grenfell United campaign group, signifying the tragedy and the fight for justice by the tower block's former residents.

There are still 14 families left homeless by the fire who remain in temporary accommodation, while more than 70 people suffered injuries in the blaze.

Cllr John Gray, deputy mayor for Newham and cabinet member for housing services, said: "We must never forget the Grenfell fire tragedy and this is why we are going green for Grenfell.

You may also want to watch:

"We want to show solidarity with the community changed forever in the early hours of the morning on June 14, 2016."

He added: "These lives must not be lost in vain. This must never happen again and as a council, we must ensure we learn from the mistakes made.

"The safety of our residents must never be taken for granted and is our priority. We have learnt valuable lessons and we must carry on doing all we can to protect our residents."

Since the disaster, Newham Council has carried out significant work on all its tower blocks to improve fire safety.

Three council owned tower blocks - Ferrier Point in Canning Town and Nicholls Point and Tanner Point in Plaistow North - all used aluminium composite material cladding, the same material on Grenfell Tower.

This material has been removed and a non-combustible material (EWI) is currently being installed on the three blocks. This work is due to be completed by the end of July.

In addition, fire safety checks have been carried out at all 85 high-rise blocks and 1,169 low-rise blocks in the borough.

Most Read

Staff member stabbed at Newham University Hospital

Newham Hospital's Accident and Emergency Unit. Picture: Luke Acton.

Anger at Newham Council as people in temporary housing say they live in state of disrepair

Picture: Luke Acton.

Police appeal after woman hit by stolen car

The woman was injured on Nottingham Avenue, Canning Town. Picture: Google Maps

Eels, bras and leather jackets: Memories of East Ham Market Hall as demolition begins

Eileen Matten's grandfather, Arthur Hale, stands outside 'The Value Furnishing Store' at East Ham Market Hall in a photo taken in the 1950s. Picture: Eileen Matten

Headteacher attacks proposals for new concrete plant 250m from school

Dr Lawrence Foley, Bobby Moore Academy

Most Read

Staff member stabbed at Newham University Hospital

Newham Hospital's Accident and Emergency Unit. Picture: Luke Acton.

Anger at Newham Council as people in temporary housing say they live in state of disrepair

Picture: Luke Acton.

Police appeal after woman hit by stolen car

The woman was injured on Nottingham Avenue, Canning Town. Picture: Google Maps

Eels, bras and leather jackets: Memories of East Ham Market Hall as demolition begins

Eileen Matten's grandfather, Arthur Hale, stands outside 'The Value Furnishing Store' at East Ham Market Hall in a photo taken in the 1950s. Picture: Eileen Matten

Headteacher attacks proposals for new concrete plant 250m from school

Dr Lawrence Foley, Bobby Moore Academy

Latest from the Newham Recorder

West Ham splash the cash to sign Spanish midfield star

Pablo Fornals has signed for West Ham from Villareal

Newham’s town halls turn green to mark Grenfell fire anniversary

The Old Town Hall in Stratford was lit up in green in memory of the Grenfell Tower victims. Picture: Andrew Baker

Plaistow Park murder: 61-year-old suffered ‘traumatic brain injury’ trying to break up fight, inquest hears

Steven Kennedy was attacked in Plaistow Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Green Hands community group launches workshops to improve mental health

The workshop at Abbey Gardens will focus around how to grow your own windowsill herb garden using recyclable items. Picture: Green Hands

Severe delays on TfL Rail due to faulty train at Goodmayes

Broken train at Goodmayes station is causing disruption across TfL Rail between Liverpool Street and Shenfield. Photo: Google.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists