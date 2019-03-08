Newham's town halls turn green to mark Grenfell fire anniversary

The Old Town Hall in Stratford was lit up in green in memory of the Grenfell Tower victims. Picture: Andrew Baker Andrew Baker

Newham's two town halls have been lit up in green in memory of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Newham Town Hall in East Ham was lit up in green in memory of the Grenfell Tower victims. Picture: Andrew Baker Newham Town Hall in East Ham was lit up in green in memory of the Grenfell Tower victims. Picture: Andrew Baker

The two buildings, in Stratford and East Ham, were lit up yesterday (Thursday) evening to mark two years since the tragedy, which saw 72 people lose their lives when a blaze tore through the 24-storey tower block in Kensington.

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz and councillors also wore green in a display of solidarity with the Green for Grenfell campaign, which is encouraging people to wear the colour to promote unity, spirit and resilience.

The colour has been adopted by the Grenfell United campaign group, signifying the tragedy and the fight for justice by the tower block's former residents.

There are still 14 families left homeless by the fire who remain in temporary accommodation, while more than 70 people suffered injuries in the blaze.

Cllr John Gray, deputy mayor for Newham and cabinet member for housing services, said: "We must never forget the Grenfell fire tragedy and this is why we are going green for Grenfell.

You may also want to watch:

"We want to show solidarity with the community changed forever in the early hours of the morning on June 14, 2016."

He added: "These lives must not be lost in vain. This must never happen again and as a council, we must ensure we learn from the mistakes made.

"The safety of our residents must never be taken for granted and is our priority. We have learnt valuable lessons and we must carry on doing all we can to protect our residents."

Since the disaster, Newham Council has carried out significant work on all its tower blocks to improve fire safety.

Three council owned tower blocks - Ferrier Point in Canning Town and Nicholls Point and Tanner Point in Plaistow North - all used aluminium composite material cladding, the same material on Grenfell Tower.

This material has been removed and a non-combustible material (EWI) is currently being installed on the three blocks. This work is due to be completed by the end of July.

In addition, fire safety checks have been carried out at all 85 high-rise blocks and 1,169 low-rise blocks in the borough.