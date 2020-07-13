Flags flown in Newham to mark 25th anniversary of Srebrenica

Flags have been flown outside Newham’s two town halls to mark the 25th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide.

In July 1995, more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys were systematically murdered in the Bosnian town because of their religion and a hatred because of who they were.

Thousands of women, children and the elderly were forcibly deported.

Newham Council flew Remembering Srebrenica flags from its town halls in East Ham and Stratford to commemorate the anniversary of what the United Nations said is the single greatest atrocity on European soil since the Second World War.

Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz said: “The lesson learned from Srebrenica is that hatred, racism and intolerance can never be left unchallenged. That is the legacy they deserve.

“Only by doing so can we create a safer community for all where all are equal and hate has no place to hide.”