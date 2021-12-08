News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

£1m Newham lottery ticket winner finally claims their jackpot prize

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 2:59 PM December 8, 2021
Lottery ticket

The £1million winning lottery ticket that was bought in Newham has finally been claimed - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

The winner of a £1million Euromillions lottery ticket bought in Newham has now come forward to claim their jackpot prize.

This new-found millionaire - who has not yet been identified - had mere days left to claim the seven-figure sum after buying the ticket on June 18.

Had they not come forward by 11pm on December 15, the money and any interest earned would have gone to National Lottery projects across the UK. 

The Recorder ran stories earlier this year, appealing for the lucky ticket holder to come forward after The National Lottery put out an appeal to track them down.

Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the winner will then decide whether or not to go public and share their news.

The senior winners' advisor at The National Lottery, Camelot’s Andy Carter, said: “What amazing news for this lucky ticket-holder who has claimed their prize.

"We will now focus on supporting the ticket-holder through the process."

Most Read

  1. 1 Newham primary schools top national league tables
  2. 2 Canning Town fire 'involving freezer' prompts safety warnings
  3. 3 'Strict licensing laws and pandemic to blame for Newham exodus,' letting agent claims
  1. 4 £1m Newham lottery ticket winner finally claims their jackpot prize
  2. 5 Service users overcharged total of £5m by council accounting 'screw up'
  3. 6 First Omicron case reported in Newham
  4. 7 Man jailed for rape after attacking woman walking back from Canning Town
  5. 8 O's boss Jackett heaps praise on entire side not just Drinan and Smith
  6. 9 Report: 'Significant improvement' in Newham's parks
  7. 10 Festive events and family days out in east London this weekend
London Live News
Newham News
East London News
London

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Man attacked in Forest Gate, Newham, on October 29 2021

London Live News

'Extremely violent' Forest Gate robbery filmed by onlookers

Sally Patterson

Logo Icon
A collage of nine images of people police wish to identify

London Live News

12 people wanted after unlinked Newham robberies

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
View of The Crystal from above

Greater London Authority

'London is moving east': City Hall's Crystal move confirmed for New Year

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Strong gales are expected to hit London this Tuesday (December 7). 

Weather warning issued ahead of expected gale force winds in London

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon