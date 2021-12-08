The £1million winning lottery ticket that was bought in Newham has finally been claimed - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

The winner of a £1million Euromillions lottery ticket bought in Newham has now come forward to claim their jackpot prize.

This new-found millionaire - who has not yet been identified - had mere days left to claim the seven-figure sum after buying the ticket on June 18.

Had they not come forward by 11pm on December 15, the money and any interest earned would have gone to National Lottery projects across the UK.

The Recorder ran stories earlier this year, appealing for the lucky ticket holder to come forward after The National Lottery put out an appeal to track them down.

Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the winner will then decide whether or not to go public and share their news.

The senior winners' advisor at The National Lottery, Camelot’s Andy Carter, said: “What amazing news for this lucky ticket-holder who has claimed their prize.

"We will now focus on supporting the ticket-holder through the process."