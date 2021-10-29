Firefighters battle blaze at Canning Town recycling plant
- Credit: London Fire Brigade
Forty firefighters battled a blaze at a recycling plant on Bidder Street in Canning Town, Newham, for more than three hours overnight.
Six fire engines attended the incident from 3.10am this morning (October 29).
They tackled a fire where a large area of recycling, made up of scrap household appliances, which was completely alight. There were no injuries reported.
The fire was under control by 6.30am.
Fire crews from Poplar, Plaistow, Stratford, Millwall, Shadwell and other surrounding fire stations attended the scene.
You may also want to watch:
The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.
Fire crews are advising drivers to avoid the area as there are road closures in place, Bidder Street junction with Stephenson Street has restricted access at the moment.
Most Read
- 1 Appeal after 'minicab damaged, driver racially abused' in Stratford
- 2 Mapped: Possession of weapons across east London
- 3 Neighbour reports 'intolerable' antisocial car meets around ABBA Arena building site
- 4 Luxury hotel with artisan food market and rooftop bar to open in Stratford
- 5 Driver, 18, wanted for driving wrong way through Blackwall Tunnel
- 6 Campaigners claim ULEZ expansion benefit 'undone' by Silvertown Tunnel project
- 7 Body found in derelict pub in Forest Gate
- 8 Jailed man caught with knife in Stratford to be handed court order
- 9 Cause of death remains unknown after body found in disused Forest Gate pub
- 10 WATCH: Footage emerges of Beckton Alps ski slope