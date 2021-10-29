News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Firefighters battle blaze at Canning Town recycling plant

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 7:32 AM October 29, 2021   
The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage. 

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Forty firefighters battled a blaze at a recycling plant on Bidder Street in Canning Town, Newham, for more than three hours overnight. 

Six fire engines attended the incident from 3.10am this morning (October 29).

They tackled a fire where a large area of recycling, made up of scrap household appliances, which was completely alight. There were no injuries reported.

Nobody was injured in the fire. 

Nobody was injured in the fire. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

The fire was under control by 6.30am. 

Fire crews from Poplar, Plaistow, Stratford, Millwall, Shadwell and other surrounding fire stations attended the scene. 

You may also want to watch:

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage. 

The fire was under control by 6.30am.

The fire was under control by 6.30am. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Fire crews are advising drivers to avoid the area as there are road closures in place, Bidder Street junction with Stephenson Street has restricted access at the moment. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Appeal after 'minicab damaged, driver racially abused' in Stratford
  2. 2 Mapped: Possession of weapons across east London
  3. 3 Neighbour reports 'intolerable' antisocial car meets around ABBA Arena building site
  1. 4 Luxury hotel with artisan food market and rooftop bar to open in Stratford
  2. 5 Driver, 18, wanted for driving wrong way through Blackwall Tunnel
  3. 6 Campaigners claim ULEZ expansion benefit 'undone' by Silvertown Tunnel project
  4. 7 Body found in derelict pub in Forest Gate
  5. 8 Jailed man caught with knife in Stratford to be handed court order
  6. 9 Cause of death remains unknown after body found in disused Forest Gate pub
  7. 10 WATCH: Footage emerges of Beckton Alps ski slope
Newham News
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police carried out raids at properties across Barking this morning (March 3).

Crime

Triple shooting: 'Safety is everybody's business,' councillor says

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Drugs

Hundreds arrested after police crackdown on county lines

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
worshippers

Mosque in Upton Park aims to raise £35k for Poppy Appeal 2021

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Celebration Avenue in East Village E20

Crime

Man given community order after scratching name into Stratford property

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon