Firefighters battle blaze at Canning Town recycling plant

Published: 7:32 AM October 29, 2021

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Forty firefighters battled a blaze at a recycling plant on Bidder Street in Canning Town, Newham, for more than three hours overnight.

Six fire engines attended the incident from 3.10am this morning (October 29).

They tackled a fire where a large area of recycling, made up of scrap household appliances, which was completely alight. There were no injuries reported.

Nobody was injured in the fire. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

The fire was under control by 6.30am.

Fire crews from Poplar, Plaistow, Stratford, Millwall, Shadwell and other surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

Fire crews are advising drivers to avoid the area as there are road closures in place, Bidder Street junction with Stephenson Street has restricted access at the moment.