Artist plans window exhibition to put Newham's artistic talent on the map

Published: 5:33 PM January 26, 2021

Michael Nash is aiming to put smiles on people's faces with Newham Lockdown Window Art. - Credit: Michael Nash

A sculptor is masterminding an exhibition with a difference, aiming to put the borough's artistic talent on the map during lockdown.

Michael Nash has already signed up 60 creative types who are keen to take part in Newham Lockdown Window Art.

The 26-year-old has adapted an idea used during Artists Walk 2020 where members of the public used an interactive map to find exhibits displayed in artists' windows.

Michael studied sculpture and fine art at UEL. - Credit: Michael Nash

The former Forest Gate Community School pupil took part but was disappointed to discover he was the only Newham based artist represented.

However, the sculptor's neighbours will already be familiar with Michael's work which he regularly displays in the windows of his home in East Ham.

Michael with one of his sculptures already on display in his front garden. - Credit: Michael Nash

Michael, who works with wood, metal and found objects, is no stranger to exhibiting his own abstract pieces, some of which have appeared at The Biscuit Factory in Bermondsey.

But as for many artists, the pandemic has seen opportunities dry up as galleries and exhibition spaces shut their doors to the public and some moved online.

However, Michael wants to celebrate the work of Newham's painters, sculptors, ceramicists and others and give it more public attention.

The artist, who studied sculpture and fine art at the University of East London, also hopes seeing artworks displayed in their neighbourhoods will make people happy.

He said: "Art can make people feel happy. The idea is people will see the art as they take a walk. By putting art in the window, other people would not be bored. They would be treated to something.

"Because of lockdown, people need to feel happy."

A map of where the artists are will be shared on Facebook, Instagram @newhamlockdownwindowart and Twitter @lbnlockdownart

There will be updates on social media to publicise individual artists and sections of the map.

So far artists in Forest Gate and East Ham have signed up, though Michael said the numbers keep going up.

The free exhibition starts on Thursday, February 4 and runs until March 3.

For artists seeking more details join the Newham Lockdown Window Art Facebook group.