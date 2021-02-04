Newham flies the flag for LGBT+ History Month with online events programme

Published: 2:42 PM February 4, 2021

LGBT+ flags are flying at Newham’s two town halls to celebrate LBGT+ History Month. - Credit: Newham Council

Film and documentary screenings, creative workshops for young people and author events are among the highlights of Newham’s LGBT+ History Month programme.

The programme of online activities throughout February shines a light on LGBT+ culture.

Deputy mayor Cllr Charlene McLean, said: “Although we’re unable to celebrate in person this year, I hope our online events will give voice to our Newham’s LGBT+ communities and offer an opportunity for everyone to take pride in the phenomenal contribution of LGBT+ talent to our borough.”

Newham's deputy mayor, Councillor Charlene McLean. - Credit: Ken Mears

Events include screenings and Q&As in partnership with the Women Over Fifty Film Festival, cabaret presented by Forest Gayte Pride and a series of theatre, film, podcasts and parties from Milk Presents.

Children's event Llama Glamarama, featuring Larry the disco dancing llama, celebrates difference, flamboyance, acceptance and pride.

Visit www.newhamlgbthistory.org for more.