Community salutes bus drivers, carers and NHS workers in Newham

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 May 2020

Supporters applauded bus drivers and called for PPE in East Ham as part of an evening saluting key workers in Newham. Picture: Mehmood Mirza

Supporters applauded bus drivers and called for PPE in East Ham as part of an evening saluting key workers in Newham. Picture: Mehmood Mirza

A salute to key workers on the frontline of the fight against the coronavirus has been held.

About 25 people were reported as having gathered in East Ham before going to Newham Hospital where NHS workers were applauded. Picture: Mehmood MirzaAbout 25 people were reported as having gathered in East Ham before going to Newham Hospital where NHS workers were applauded. Picture: Mehmood Mirza

People from Newham Trades Council, Unite the Union, RMT as well as East Ham and West Ham constituency Labour Party (CLP) members applauded bus drivers and NHS workers on Thursday, May 7.

Tahir Mirza, chairman of East Ham CLP, said: “We did it for all the bus drivers, NHS staff and carers to show our appreciation and that we are behind them.

“We appreciate their efforts and what they are doing for the community.” Mr Mirza added that about 25 people met at the Central Park bus stand in East Ham where they observed social distancing rules and clapped bus drivers there before driving to the back entrance of Newham Hospital where they applauded hospital workers.

“A lot of people appreciated it. Doctors and nurses came out to clap. They were so happy to see us,” Mr Mirza said.

