Christmas Toy Appeal: How you can donate

Sophie Cox

Published: 8:30 AM November 10, 2021
The appeal aims to provide Christmas presents for children who would otherwise have none. - Credit: PA

This year, there are three main ways you can donate towards the Kevin Jenkins OBE Newham Christmas Toy Appeal.

For people wishing to chose a gift  to purchase for a young person this Christmas, an Amazon wish list has been set up.

This has a selection of items ranging from toys, hats, CDs and books to headphones, watches, teddies and much more that the appeal organisers know would be suitable for those receiving presents, and provide an easy way to buy and donate directly.

The Kevin Jenkins OBE Newham Christmas Toy Appeal aims to help as many young people as possible. - Credit: AAA

Donations can be made in person at the Terence Brown Arc In The Park, in Bethell Avenue, Canning Town.

An online JustGiving fundraising page has also been set up, and all money donated will be spent on buying presents for Newham’s most underprivileged children in advance of Christmas Day.

To view the wish list, visit amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/1PSGXVJ0PIR4F

To donate money, visit justgiving.com/campaign/newhamchristmasappeal2021

