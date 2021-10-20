Young people recognised at achievement award ceremony

Published: 5:32 PM October 20, 2021

Young people across the borough have been recognised for their efforts and achievements at a Jack Petchey Foundation award ceremony.

More than 140 winners gathered at Kingsford Community School across two evenings to be presented with their medallions.

Each had previously received a certificate and a cheque for £250 to be spent on something of their choice.

Among the 11- to 25-year-olds to collect an award was Chobham Academy pupil Aaron Hinton.

During lockdown, the 16-year-old set up a Facebook group that allowed more than 100 dogwalkers in his area to connect and socialise in a socially-distanced way while exercising their pets.

He decided to spend his £250 grant on electronic devices to help his classmates and said: “The Jack Petchey award has been a monumental experience and has inspired and motivated me to achieve more in my future.”

Ashley-Roxell Sanchez Lerebours was one of the award winners - Credit: Jack Petchey Foundation

Kingsford pupil Ashley-Roxell Sanchez Lerebours was another of the winners to be presented with their medallions on October 4 and 6.

The 12-year-old, who spent her money on acoustic guitars for the school's music club, was recognised for supporting a classmate who suffers from anxiety and struggles to come into school.

Her nomination detailed how she waits outside the school gates every morning to give the student a hug and walks into school with them, and has also brought the student into her friendship group.

Fatima Daanwi with her award. - Credit: Jack Petchey Foundation

Fatima Daanwi, 15, was recognised for setting up Little Ilford School's Girls Club - a space for girls to come together to discuss issues and support each other - and is spending her grant money on resources for the club.

On attending the awards ceremony, Fatima said: "It was so nice to see all the other young people’s achievements and it made me realise there are so many talented and gifted young people out there.”

Newham College student Falone Wetschi - Credit: Jack Petchey Foundation

Newham College student Falone Wetschi was recognised for her ambassadorial role, working on a range of sports enrichment programmes as part of the student parliament and also being the Stratford campus's This Girl Can ambassador.

The 18-year-old organised projects to encourage girls to take up sports and spent her £250 on virtual activities throughout lockdown.

The Jack Petchey Foundation was set up in 1999 by the Plaistow-born businessman and philanthropist, and since then, more than 200,000 young people across east London and Essex have been recognised with an achievement award.