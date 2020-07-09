Newham to take part in asymptomatic coronavirus testing pilot

People considered high risk are set to be tested for coronavirus even if they have no symptoms. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Archant

High risk people in Newham are among those who could be tested for coronavirus even if they show no symptoms.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They are among tens of thousands due to take part in an asymptomatic testing trial in a bid to understand the prevalence of the virus among those considered to be most at risk.

You may also want to watch:

The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said that the borough was among four local authorities across the UK to take part in selecting people for tests at walk-in sites.

In addition, those who work in roles such as taxi drivers, cleaners and in shops are also set to be tested, with businesses receiving home testing kits or a mobile unit.

Those who test positive will need to self-isolate and results will be shared with the NHS Test and Trace programme so contacts can be traced, the DHSC said.