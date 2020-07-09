Newham to take part in asymptomatic coronavirus testing pilot
PUBLISHED: 12:14 09 July 2020
Archant
High risk people in Newham are among those who could be tested for coronavirus even if they show no symptoms.
They are among tens of thousands due to take part in an asymptomatic testing trial in a bid to understand the prevalence of the virus among those considered to be most at risk.
You may also want to watch:
The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said that the borough was among four local authorities across the UK to take part in selecting people for tests at walk-in sites.
In addition, those who work in roles such as taxi drivers, cleaners and in shops are also set to be tested, with businesses receiving home testing kits or a mobile unit.
Those who test positive will need to self-isolate and results will be shared with the NHS Test and Trace programme so contacts can be traced, the DHSC said.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.