Newham to take part in asymptomatic coronavirus testing pilot

PUBLISHED: 12:14 09 July 2020

People considered high risk are set to be tested for coronavirus even if they have no symptoms. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Archant

High risk people in Newham are among those who could be tested for coronavirus even if they show no symptoms.

They are among tens of thousands due to take part in an asymptomatic testing trial in a bid to understand the prevalence of the virus among those considered to be most at risk.

The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said that the borough was among four local authorities across the UK to take part in selecting people for tests at walk-in sites.

In addition, those who work in roles such as taxi drivers, cleaners and in shops are also set to be tested, with businesses receiving home testing kits or a mobile unit.

Those who test positive will need to self-isolate and results will be shared with the NHS Test and Trace programme so contacts can be traced, the DHSC said.

