Police break up reported 'illegal rave' in Newham
- Credit: MPS
An alleged illegal rave was shut down in Newham this weekend.
Met Police were called to a disused shop on Green Street at about 10.30pm last night (April 24), after reports that a "large number" of people had gathered for an unlicensed music event.
Officers say they dispersed the crowd, with the alleged event closed by 3am this morning.
The person who police say was the organiser has been reported for consideration of a £10,000 fine amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic lockdown restrictions.
A 48-hour dispersal order was put in place for Romford Road, Katherine Road, Barking Road, Greengate Street, Clegg Street and Upton Lane.
Insp Garside from the North East BCU, who preferred not to release her first name, said: “Despite the current easing of lockdown restrictions, we remain in a pandemic and this type of large gathering remains prohibited."
She continued: “The behaviour of a minority will not be tolerated and we will continue to do whatever we can to keep our communities safe."
