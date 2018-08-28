Head of Lola’s Homeless wins cruise on Jane McDonald and Friends

Lorraine Tabone, who set up Lolas Homeless to help ease Newhams homelessness crisis. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

The head of Lola’s Homeless was given a surprise gift on TV show, Jane McDonald and Friends.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lorraine Tabone won a three night trip to New York and a seven night cruise around the Caribbean on Jane McDonald and Friends. Picture: Ken Mears Lorraine Tabone won a three night trip to New York and a seven night cruise around the Caribbean on Jane McDonald and Friends. Picture: Ken Mears

Lorraine Tabone, who runs the homeless community grup which gives out donations in the Stratford Centre every Wednesday, had a shock last week when she was presented with a trip to New York and cruise round the Caribbean.

She was rewarded for the work she does in a borough which has the highest rate of homeless in London.

Presenter Jane McDonald said: “She’s a lady who really sums up the meaning of Christmas. It’s people like you who make this world go around.

“You do so much for so many people and never think about it at all.”

Lorraine, born and raised in Forest Gate, has spent the last three years hosting Christmas giveaways, pamper parties and organising hotel stays for vulnerable sleepers.

According to homeless charity Shelter, one in 25 people in Newham are homeless, with nearly 5,000 children living in temporary accommodation. Lola’s not only provides handouts and hot meals in the Stratford Centre, but it signposts people to local services that can help them.

During the programme, friends of Lorraine brought up the story of Kevin, a homeless man Lorraine helped. Kevin had gangrene, and had been wearing the same socks for more than three months. Lorraine took him to hospital, making sure he wasn’t discharged until he had a care package set up.

She got him into a flat, even buying him a fridge, cutlery and TV, and she still makes weekly checks to make sure he’s okay.

Lorraine’s friend, Christine Rendall, nominated her for the prize, which will see her spend three nights in New York before embarking upon a seven night cruise around the Caribbean.

Christine said: “Lorraine’s special because I’ve never seen anybody go the lengths she will go for the homeless people. I’ve seen people cry with gratitude for what Lorraine does for them.”

Lorraine said: “I’m lost for words, and that’s a first for me.”