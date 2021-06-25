Newham records highest number of applicants to EU settlement scheme

Published: 1:18 PM June 25, 2021

Newham has the highest number of applicants to the EU settlement scheme in the UK, government figures show.

Citizens of the European Union (EU), Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway need to apply to the scheme by June 30 to continue living in this country.

It follows the UK's exit from the EU on January 31.

The total number of applications from Newham - received between August 28, 2018 and March 31 - was 125,620.

This includes 38,000 Romanians, 10,000 Lithuanians and almost 18,000 Italians.

Tamara Flanagan, head of projects at support organisation New Europeans UK, warned many EU citizens, particularly those from "at risk" groups such as the elderly or care workers, have still not applied.

"This puts their long-term entitlement to stay in the UK in jeopardy," she said.

Dr Dora-Olivia Vicol, chief executive at the Work Rights Centre, added: "With the deadline looming, it's crucial EU nationals and their families secure their status."

However, Dr Vicol said the application can be "challenging".

The charity reports people struggling to source evidence of their residence and navigate the online application.

Newham Council commissioned organisations - including Skills Enterprise and The Renewal Programme - to advise those who are "vulnerable" and need to apply.

But Dr Vicol warned Home Office attempts to soften the June 30 cliff edge by accepting late applications are being overshadowed by "an army" of employers, landlords and civil society organisations "getting ready to shut the door on EU nationals".

The charity says people have been asked to take time off until they can provide proof of their right to work as well as instances of employers asking for more evidence than that which is required by law.

Dr Vicol claimed fear of the authorities is leading bosses and landlords to overreact as the Home Office grapples with a "huge" backlog of applications.

A spokesperson said the Home Office looks to grant status rather than seeking reasons to refuse.

She added people with "reasonable grounds" for missing the deadline can still apply and advice has been issued to employers.

"This government remains committed to having an immigration system which provides effective control, but which is also fair, humane and fully compliant with the law," she said.