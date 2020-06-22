Search

University Challenge star to take on Jeremy Paxman’s role for Newham Heritage Month quiz

PUBLISHED: 15:00 22 June 2020

Bobby and Tommy Seagull are due to host a quiz based on Newham tomorrow (June 23). Picture: Newham Heritage Month

A University Challenge star has vowed to be “more friendly” than Jeremy Paxman as he prepares to take on the role of quizmaster.

The free to enter quiz is due to start at 6pm. Picture: Newham Heritage MonthThe free to enter quiz is due to start at 6pm. Picture: Newham Heritage Month

Little Ilford maths teacher Bobby Seagull, who appeared on the BBC show in 2017, is to chair Bobby and Tommy’s Newham Quiz alongside his brother Tommy on Tuesday, June 23 from 6-6.45pm.

Bobby, who has been leading weekly quizzes in aid of the NHS, said: “It’s all about having a fun time. It’s a night in with the Seagull family, full of banter.

“I’m a bit like Jeremy Paxman, but a lot more friendly. It’s a Newham themed quiz but anyone can take part.”

Picture and music rounds are planned along with general questions and charades based on some of the borough’s famous names. A tie break round is due to top off the fun.

Naming as many Newham DLR, underground and overground stations is just one challenge among many planned.

Bobby and Tommy, who graduated from Cambridge and Oxford, are to discuss what it was like growing up in the borough as part of an event held to celebrate Newham Heritage Month.

On devising the free quiz, the winner of Celebrity Mastermind said: “It’s made me realise how fortunate we are to live in a diverse place.

“It’s almost like the world lives in Newham. We have the world at our doorstep with people from Asia, Europe, Africa. It’s a great place to grow up.”

To register visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/bobby-tommy-seagulls-newham-quiz-tickets-107837246106

For the quiz go to youtube.com/watch?v=PT8kRtAPiew&feature=youtu.be or facebook.com/bobbyseagull/posts/180840493602203

