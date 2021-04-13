News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Newham schoolchildren enjoy holiday activities as part of programme pilot

Author Picture Icon

Franki Berry

Published: 9:54 AM April 13, 2021   
Earlham Primary School pupils

Earlham Primary School pupils enjoyed the Easter holiday HAF programme pilot, alongside children at Winsor Primary School - Credit: Earlham Primary School

Schoolchildren have enjoyed a range of outdoor enrichment activities over the Easter holiday as part of a pilot programme in Newham and across the country. 

After receiving a portion of £220 million in grants made available by the Department of Education for local authorities, Newham Council partnered with "a small group" of school and voluntary sector organisations to try out a Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) scheme over the Easter break.

Pupils were given breakfast and lunch, and could take part in a range of activities such as bushcraft, woodwork and cooking.

Two schools participating in the pilot were Winsor and Earlham primary schools.

James Dawson, headteacher at Winsor, said the Beckton school worked with outdoor education centre Fairplay House to provide bushcraft-themed sessions such as clay sculpting, planting, archery, air and water-powered rocket making, bridge and boat building and pancake cooking.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “Often children have to wait for their one residential week in Year 5 to do these types of activities, but this grant has given us a fantastic opportunity to provide some exciting activities to accompany work linked to the curriculum.

"It has raised the collective enthusiasm of my staff who developed a programme of experiences that many children wouldn’t ordinarily get."

Most Read

  1. 1 Hundreds of customers descend on reopened retailers
  2. 2 Policeman attached to violent crime squad jailed for GBH after injuring man in Forest Gate
  3. 3 Election candidate slams plans for Durning Hall in Forest Gate
  1. 4 Jailed: Newham men who raped and robbed women in Hackney home
  2. 5 Newham pubs and bars reopening for outdoor service
  3. 6 Stratford was busiest station on TfL network last year, data reveals
  4. 7 Tributes to 'hero' charity founder who dedicated life to Newham children
  5. 8 Former West Ham striker Dean Ashton believes they will make the top four
  6. 9 Seven cup finals for West Ham as they chase Champions League place
  7. 10 Santino Dymiter murder: Teens given life terms for 'savage' gang killing

Many Winsor staff stepped up to be involved during the term break in order to give children a time to remember.

Earlham Primary School, in Forest Gate, normally provides holiday fun days, but the HAF Easter funding pilot saw its offering expanded.

More than 100 children - a quarter of Earlham's student population and 22 per cent of whom had special educational needs and disabilities - joined the programme.

Earlham headteacher Natalie Robinson said: "This is an opportunity to give children those ‘lost experiences’ that Covid and lockdown interrupted.

"While schools did open for three weeks, we have been focussed on teaching and learning our full curriculum with a particular focus on those who really need learning support.”

Pupils who got involved at Earlham were offered street dance, art, maths puzzles, boxing, oracy and teambuilding workshops, games and more.

Ms Robinson added: “We want to enable children to have social and active experiences and this means no screens.

"Our programme is about having fun together, having new experiences, which we have all missed so much this past year.”

Newham Council is aiming for a wider roll-out of the programme over the summer holidays.

Education News
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Newham Trackside Wall

Arts & Culture

Mural sparks criticism after 'crime and murders' describe North Woolwich

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
hallsville road

Crime

Man, 54, arrested as Canning Town crane protest ends

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
A forensic officer at the scene in Tavistock Gardens, Ilford, east London after two men died at a pr

Crime

Plaistow man denies murdering two men in Goodmayes

Emily Pennink

Logo Icon
Samir Awyes of Aintree Avenue, East Ham and Adrian Myrie of Paragon Close, Canning Town. 

Crime

Newham men who bought BMW M5 in £112,000 fraud sentenced

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus