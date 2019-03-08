Search

Grass fire warning in Newham as temperatures set to soar

PUBLISHED: 10:00 01 June 2019

Last year saw the largest grass fire in London's history take place when 200 firefighters spent four days tackling a blaze across the Wanstead flats. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Last year saw the largest grass fire in London's history take place when 200 firefighters spent four days tackling a blaze across the Wanstead flats. Picture: London Fire Brigade

London Fire Brigade

Firefighters are warning people to take care to avoid a repeat of last year's spate of grass fires in Newham.

Last year there were 87 grass fires in the borough, and 89 in 2017. This year, there have already been 23 grass fires.

London Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton called for a city-wide grassland barbecue ban during 2018's summer heatwave following a record number of grass fires in London and she said she's happy to be the 'barbecue Grinch' again this year.

She said: "We're not trying to spoil people's fun, but lives were put at risk during the heatwave last year by reckless and thoughtless behaviour.

"Grass fires are often avoidable and we just want people to use common sense when they are out enjoying the glorious weather we've been promised."

Firefighters are urging people not to barbecue in parks and public spaces, clear away their rubbish - particularly any bottles and broken glass which can magnify the sun and start a fire - and always dispose of smoking materials such as cigarettes and matches safely.

It's set to be a scorcher this weekend with temperatures up to 30 degrees.

Most Read

Construction company employee savaged by dog says he will ‘never work again’

Left: The Corbyn Construction facility in Albert Island. Right: Christophe Stanic after spinal surgery in 2018 and, below, Corbyn's director Michael Cusack. Pictures: Ken Mears/Christophe Stanic/Paul Bennett

Man stabbed to death in Forest Gate

Warwick Road and part of Romford Road have been cordoned off. Picture: Luke Acton

Newham teenager jailed for the murder of Jordan Douherty in Collier Row

Jordan Douherty. Picture: Met Police

Forest Gate stabbing: Woman, 20, and man, 46, arrested on suspicion of murder

Police at the scene of the fatal stabbing. Picture: Luke Acton

Revealed: Number of Newham families thrown out of their homes through ‘no-fault’ evictions

Picture: Yui Mok/PA.

