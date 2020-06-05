Search

Protesters in Stratford ‘take the knee’ to demand justice for George Floyd in show of support

PUBLISHED: 11:35 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:35 05 June 2020

The protest was also a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement in the USA. Picture: Sylvia GB

The protest was also a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement in the USA. Picture: Sylvia GB

A protest demanding justice for George Floyd saw up to 70 people “take the knee” outside the town hall.

Protesters outside the town hall. Picture: Sylvia GBProtesters outside the town hall. Picture: Sylvia GB

It was part of a nationwide Day of Action called by campaign group Stand Up To Racism with members of the borough’s branch joined by supporters outside Old Town Hall, Stratford on June 3.

Lois Browne from Newham Stand Up To Racism, said: “This week has seen another shocking example of the toll, over centuries, on our black lives.

“Black people have been disproportionately dying during this pandemic and our people continue to be brutally murdered in the US, the UK and around the world.

“We must be active and challenge this racist system. Silence is no longer an option. In the words of Angela Davis, ‘In a racist society, it is not enough to be non-racist. We must be anti-racist’.”

George Floyd protest

During the protest, people were called upon to drop to one knee, which symbolises opposition to police brutality and racism. Those who couldn’t make it, including those self-isolating, took the knee on their doorsteps.

The socially distanced event was also in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as a call for justice for Mr Floyd who died in police custody in the US on May 25.

Speakers drew attention to racism and institutional discrimination in Britain and the disproportionate number of deaths in the black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities.

The protest was organised by Newham Trades Council and Newham Stand Up to Racism. Picture: Sylvia GBThe protest was organised by Newham Trades Council and Newham Stand Up to Racism. Picture: Sylvia GB

Steve Hedley, of Newham Trades Council, told the protest the pressures faced by working class people in Newham was linked to the struggle against racism.

Shantu Ferdus, who chairs Plaistow South Labour Party, told protesters Covid-19 BAME deaths were vastly disproportionate yet still the UK government refuses to support an independent inquiry.

Rob Ferguson, convenor of Newham Stand Up To Racism, said afterwards: “The protests taking place across the world, including the UK, are in response to the horrific killing of George Floyd but also to the experience of deep institutional racism.

“The call for an independent inquiry into the causes of the disproportionate Covid-19 BAME deaths addresses that structural discrimination.”

Protesters held Stand Up to Racism placards.

Most Read

Newham police officer accused of asking revenge porn victim to send him naked pictures

Pc Kevin Mohess faces a misconduct hearing. Picture: Met Police

Newham record label owner Yazz Nasir says there’s a beauty to being independent

Music from the KhanTwinz has been viewed millions of times on YouTube. The twins are signed to independent Newham record label, Ghost Recordz. Picture: Yazz Nasir

Police issue fifth highest number of fines for Covid-19 breaches, Met figures show

The Met has released the first detailed breakdown of fines and arrests made during lockdown. Picture: Met Police

Extinction Rebellion campaigners demand action in protest outside Newham Council’s Royal Docks HQ

Extinction Rebellion protesters outside Newham Council's Dockside headquarters. Picture: John Morris

Newham unveils plans for active travel to help borough’s recovery from Covid-19

Newham Council has unveiled details of its transport plans for Covid-19 recovery. Picture: Ken Mears

Drive 24