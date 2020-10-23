West Ham joint chairman helps fund delivery van for food bank

Mark Samprell from Robins and Day Romford and Adeola Osunbade from Newham Foodbank with the van. Picture: John Ratomski John Ratomski

A group of kind-hearted West Ham fans have received a boost in their bid to ensure nobody goes hungry this winter with a donation from the club’s joint chairman.

David Sullivan has pledged a five-figure sum to help buy a delivery van for Newham Foodbank, with the money also helping them to stock up on supplies ahead of an expected busy period.

The charity is one of those helped by Irons Supporting Foodbanks, a group of Hammers fans who have come together to help food banks in the area.

Volunteer John Ratomski said: “Having their own vehicle is a game changer. Without their own transport they were severely restricted in moving food around their various food supply centres in Newham.

“Having their own van also now allows them to set up and collect from more supermarkets in Newham.”

Adeola Osunbade, trustee at Newham Foodbank, added: “Words cannot express our gratitude.

“The Sullivan family took time out to visit one of our centres, listened, observed and came back to meet our long-time need for a van to enable us to reach more and serve more of our community members in need of food parcels, especially during this period.”