News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Newham nominated for national awards for its work tackling fly-tipping

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 11:54 AM August 13, 2021   
Flytipped waste

Newham has been nominated for two awards for efforts to tackle fly-tipping. - Credit: Iqbal Hussain

The council has been shortlisted for two national awards for its work tackling fly-tipping.

Newham’s grime crime-busting project Better Streets has been shortlisted in the best community and neighbourhood initiative category at the Association for Public Sector Excellence (APSE) Awards 2021.

The scheme was also shortlisted for a Local Government Chronicle (LGC) magazine award for environmental services in July. 

Cllr James Asser, cabinet lead for environment, highways and sustainable transport, said: "We’re delighted this work with residents and Keep Britain Tidy has been recognised on a national scale.

"Newham, in common with the other London boroughs, is faced with significant instances of fly-tipping that cost the council and taxpayers millions to clear each year. We know the cleanliness of the borough is a top priority for residents.

You may also want to watch:

"This work with partners and residents shows real change can be made to improve the borough by working together."

London, UK. 15/04/21.Under License to LBNBetter Streets, Rothsay Rd.PR and Marketing hand outNo

A message is stencilled in Rothsay Road in Forest Gate in a bid to deter fly-tippers. - Credit: Andrew Baker

At the start of the Better Streets scheme, neighbours joined council officers to find out about Keep Britain Tidy's research before designing measures to curb the scourge.

Most Read

  1. 1 GCSE results 2021: Little Ilford head praises 'terrific' pupils but slams government's exam 'shambles'
  2. 2 GCSE results 2021: Plashet hails youngsters' success after 'extraordinary' year
  3. 3 A Level results 2021: East Ham state school gets more Oxbridge places than Eton
  1. 4 Michael Fadeyibi: Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Maryland
  2. 5 GCSE results: St Angela’s Ursuline pupils 'resilience' praised
  3. 6 David Gomoh: Four convicted of NHS worker's murder in Custom House
  4. 7 Wendy's Stratford opening date confirmed
  5. 8 GCSE results 2021: 'Outstanding' achievements at Stratford School Academy
  6. 9 GCSE results: Rokeby pupil says 'good company leads to great success'
  7. 10 GCSE results 2021: Smiles at St Bon's after 'challenging' year

These included a fly-tip in a trial area being wrapped in crime scene tape. When enforcement officers returned after a few days the fly-tip had been cleared.

The pilot resulted in a 73pc drop in dumped rubbish at one site and 55pc at another, according to the council.

READ MORE: Manor Park neighbours demand 'zero tolerance' approach to stamp out fly-tipping

London, UK. 15/04/21.Under License to LBNBetter Streets Little IlfordPR and Marketing hand outNo

A council worker sticks crime scene investigation tape to a fly-tip in Manor Park. - Credit: Andrew Baker

Chalk paint stencils highlighting the cost of removing fly-tips were also stencilled at spots where rubbish was removed, resulting in a 67pc drop.

Crime scene tape and chalk messages are now being rolled out at the 12 most fly-tipped spots in the borough every six weeks.

Cllr James Asser. Picture: LBN

Cllr James Asser. - Credit: LBN

Over a two year trial period at hotspots, overall levels of fly-tipping dropped more than 70 per cent, according to the town hall.

Cllr Asser thanked residents who participated in the projects, before adding: "We know there is still lots to do but - by working with residents, experts and our new directly run street cleaning services - we’re ambitious about making progress over the next year."

READ MORE: Neighbours warn of 'uproar' as Newham brings back bulky waste charge 

The APSE award winners will be announced on September 9. The LGC awards are on November 4.

Environment News
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police cordon in Leytonstone Road, Stratford

Knife Crime

Man dead after double stabbing in Stratford

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Police closed Leytonstone Road, Stratford

Crime

Murder probe launches after man killed in Stratford double stabbing

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Fatal stabbing victim Michael Fadeyibi, 23

Crime

Police name man fatally stabbed in Stratford and make arrests

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: Ronnie Wood opens the music studios at Community Links in Canning Town

Music

Rolling Stones legend Ronnie Wood opens studio in Canning Town

Jon King

Author Picture Icon