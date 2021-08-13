Newham nominated for national awards for its work tackling fly-tipping

Published: 11:54 AM August 13, 2021

Newham has been nominated for two awards for efforts to tackle fly-tipping. - Credit: Iqbal Hussain

The council has been shortlisted for two national awards for its work tackling fly-tipping.

Newham’s grime crime-busting project Better Streets has been shortlisted in the best community and neighbourhood initiative category at the Association for Public Sector Excellence (APSE) Awards 2021.

The scheme was also shortlisted for a Local Government Chronicle (LGC) magazine award for environmental services in July.

Cllr James Asser, cabinet lead for environment, highways and sustainable transport, said: "We’re delighted this work with residents and Keep Britain Tidy has been recognised on a national scale.

"Newham, in common with the other London boroughs, is faced with significant instances of fly-tipping that cost the council and taxpayers millions to clear each year. We know the cleanliness of the borough is a top priority for residents.

"This work with partners and residents shows real change can be made to improve the borough by working together."

A message is stencilled in Rothsay Road in Forest Gate in a bid to deter fly-tippers. - Credit: Andrew Baker

At the start of the Better Streets scheme, neighbours joined council officers to find out about Keep Britain Tidy's research before designing measures to curb the scourge.

These included a fly-tip in a trial area being wrapped in crime scene tape. When enforcement officers returned after a few days the fly-tip had been cleared.

The pilot resulted in a 73pc drop in dumped rubbish at one site and 55pc at another, according to the council.

A council worker sticks crime scene investigation tape to a fly-tip in Manor Park. - Credit: Andrew Baker

Chalk paint stencils highlighting the cost of removing fly-tips were also stencilled at spots where rubbish was removed, resulting in a 67pc drop.

Crime scene tape and chalk messages are now being rolled out at the 12 most fly-tipped spots in the borough every six weeks.

Cllr James Asser. - Credit: LBN

Over a two year trial period at hotspots, overall levels of fly-tipping dropped more than 70 per cent, according to the town hall.

Cllr Asser thanked residents who participated in the projects, before adding: "We know there is still lots to do but - by working with residents, experts and our new directly run street cleaning services - we’re ambitious about making progress over the next year."

The APSE award winners will be announced on September 9. The LGC awards are on November 4.