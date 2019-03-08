Search

Advanced search

Newham fireworks night scrapped until next year

PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 November 2019

Newham called off its fireworks night on November 2 because of the bad weather. Picture: Andrew Baker and Paul Boylin

Newham called off its fireworks night on November 2 because of the bad weather. Picture: Andrew Baker and Paul Boylin

Andrew Baker and Paul Boylin

Newham Council will not be re-staging its fireworks night after bad weather forced it to cancel a planned weekend event over safety concerns.

Heavy rain and strong gusts of wind on Saturday, November 2, led to the council's event management team deciding to scrap the moon landing themed event in Silvertown Quays, Royal Docks.

You may also want to watch:

On Saturday's cancellation, a council spokesman said: "Newham regrets any disappointment this may cause, but public safety must be the priority at all times."

He added that due to the lengthy process of preparing event safety plans and the necessary license applications required, it would not be possible to reschedule the event this year.

The mayor of Newham, Rokhsana Fiaz, said on Saturday: "It's a real shame we've had to cancel tonight's fireworks event as I know many residents were looking forward to enjoying the spectacular display with their families and friends.

"However, they also rightly expect it to be a safe event, and if we can't guarantee that due to dangerous weather conditions, then it's right that we put their safety first."

Most Read

Family reveals damage wreaked on home in five-month battle with builder

Shabana Khanam, right, and the state the property was left in. Pictures: Shabana Khanam

Football tournament organised in memory of stabbed teenager Baptista Adjei

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

Billboards of schoolchildren unveiled in every London borough as part of ‘epic’ Steven McQueen project

A billboard in Cable Street, Tower Hamlets. Picture: Theo Christelis

Self-styled entrepreneur and Instagram ‘influencer’ reportedly arrested after get-rich-quick scheme collapse

Com Mirza addressing Leverage members at a packed promotional event. Picture: Submitted

Police search for man with Upminster, Romford and Newham links who is wanted in connection with a burglary

Anthony Kelly from Brentwood has links to Romford, Upminster and Newham and he is wanted by Essex Police. Picture: Essex Police

Most Read

Family reveals damage wreaked on home in five-month battle with builder

Shabana Khanam, right, and the state the property was left in. Pictures: Shabana Khanam

Football tournament organised in memory of stabbed teenager Baptista Adjei

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

Billboards of schoolchildren unveiled in every London borough as part of ‘epic’ Steven McQueen project

A billboard in Cable Street, Tower Hamlets. Picture: Theo Christelis

Self-styled entrepreneur and Instagram ‘influencer’ reportedly arrested after get-rich-quick scheme collapse

Com Mirza addressing Leverage members at a packed promotional event. Picture: Submitted

Police search for man with Upminster, Romford and Newham links who is wanted in connection with a burglary

Anthony Kelly from Brentwood has links to Romford, Upminster and Newham and he is wanted by Essex Police. Picture: Essex Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Clapton CFC salvage point at Hampton & Richmond Borough

Clapton CFC in action against Hampton (Pic: Thomas Seropian)

We never imposed ourselves during defeat at Morecambe says O’s left-back Widdowson

Joe Widdowson of Leyton Orient (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Brampton crowned Langdon football champions

Brampton were crowned langdon football champions (Pic: Pat Hector)

Newham fireworks night scrapped until next year

Newham called off its fireworks night on November 2 because of the bad weather. Picture: Andrew Baker and Paul Boylin

Newham teenager and 20-year-old charged with conspiracy to commit murder over Ilford double shooting

Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists