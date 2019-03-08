Newham fireworks night scrapped until next year

Newham Council will not be re-staging its fireworks night after bad weather forced it to cancel a planned weekend event over safety concerns.

Heavy rain and strong gusts of wind on Saturday, November 2, led to the council's event management team deciding to scrap the moon landing themed event in Silvertown Quays, Royal Docks.

On Saturday's cancellation, a council spokesman said: "Newham regrets any disappointment this may cause, but public safety must be the priority at all times."

He added that due to the lengthy process of preparing event safety plans and the necessary license applications required, it would not be possible to reschedule the event this year.

The mayor of Newham, Rokhsana Fiaz, said on Saturday: "It's a real shame we've had to cancel tonight's fireworks event as I know many residents were looking forward to enjoying the spectacular display with their families and friends.

"However, they also rightly expect it to be a safe event, and if we can't guarantee that due to dangerous weather conditions, then it's right that we put their safety first."