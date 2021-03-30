Only half of eligible families in Newham making use of food help scheme

Published: 11:04 AM March 30, 2021

Eligible people can collect food vouchers or payments for essential food and vitamins. - Credit: PA

A Newham doctor has urged families in need to make use of a national scheme where they can get fruit, vegetables, pulses, milk and vitamins.

Dr Asmat Syed, who has lived and raised her family in the borough for over 25 years, is raising awareness of the national Healthy Start scheme, through which eligible women who are pregnant or have children under four can access all the ingredients they need to eat well.

"I am still seeing too many mothers and children who have health conditions that could be avoided," Dr Syed said.

“Our bodies are just like flowers - to bloom we need healthy food, sunshine and vitamin D."

Newham Council says there are 2,422 eligible families in the borough who are currently missing out on the scheme, with only a 49 per cent uptake in the area.

That works out as a loss of more than £1million worth of produce in Newham every year.

They could be collecting food vouchers or payments between £4.25 and £12.75 for cow’s milk; fresh, frozen or tinned fruit and vegetables; infant formula milk; fresh, dried, and tinned pulses; and vitamins once every four weeks.

Dr Syed claimed the nutrition a baby receives in their first 1001 days will determine their health, cognitive ability and physical development for the rest of their lives.

"Many families worry that the Healthy Start scheme will impact their benefits and it doesn’t," she added.

"Other families are concerned about the application process, not realising there is help to support them, and some women worry that disclosing their pregnancy before their third month may give them the 'bad eye' (bad luck).

"My role is to help families understand that essential vitamins are so important in aiding their babies and children’s growing bones, teeth and muscles, as well as their immune systems that help fight infections.”

Dr Syed became interested in nutrition while volunteering on healthy eating projects, and she now has a masters in clinical and public health nutrition and research on vitamin D deficiency in black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) women.

For more information on the Healthy Start scheme, visit https://www.healthystart.nhs.uk/how-to-apply/ or call 0345 607 6823.



