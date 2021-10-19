Newham to 'bring back the broom' as recycling gets boost

Published: 4:29 PM October 19, 2021

More things can be recycled in Newham from next month. - Credit: PA

A wider range of items will soon be able to be recycled in Newham.

Cllr James Asser, cabinet chief for the environment, highways and sustainable transport at Newham Council, announced the step at a meeting on Monday (October 18).

He said: "We know we need to do more and we know residents want to do more.

"From mid-November, we will be expanding our service and expanding the range of materials you can put in recycling bins."

Aerosols, glass, plastic tubs and trays and clean tin foil will all be able to go into bins with orange lids.

Cllr James Asser. - Credit: LBN

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Asser said this would help Newham's recycling rate, making a commitment to increase it year on year.

In 2019/20, Newham's recycling rate of 20.3 per cent saw it ranked 340 out of 341 local authorities in a study by letsrecycle.com. This compares to Bromley's 50.9pc.

"We are absolutely committed to people [seeing] a difference on our streets," Cllr Asser said.

Danny Keeling is the Green Party's candidate. - Credit: Green Party

But Danny Keeling, who co-chairs Newham Green Party, described the measures as "too little too late".

"If changes are finally happening, then at least add food waste and better recycling for blocks of flats," the group said.

The meeting heard Newham has brought its street cleaning service back in house in a bid to end the "postcode lottery" of varying standards from three companies tasked with the job.

Keep Britain Tidy will also assess standards of cleanliness for the council.

Ten of the borough's recycling points attracting the most flytipping are to be removed, with others redesigned to prevent them becoming dumping grounds.

A plan for weekly recycling collections has been hit by the HGV driver shortage, which means they won't start until 2022, the meeting heard.

Reviews into road cleaning and high street waste collection are also planned as well as modernisation of Newham's street cleaning fleet.

Cllr Asser said resources would also be moved where demand is needed most.

"We will bring back the broom. More sweeping of streets and less just litter-picking," he added.

Landlord licensing rules would be tightened to make sure those who rent property "do the right thing" when tenancies end.

An awareness-raising campaign is also to be introduced, in part to educate people about how to dispose of waste appropriately.