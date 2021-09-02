News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Search underway for buyer of £1m winning lottery ticket purchased in Newham

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 11:44 AM September 2, 2021    Updated: 12:00 PM September 2, 2021
Lottery ticket

A £1million winning lottery ticket was bought in Newham and has yet to be claimed. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A winning EuroMillions lottery ticket worth £1million was bought in Newham and has not yet been claimed.

The ticket has the draw number 1434 from a draw held on Friday, June 18. The owner has until December 15 to claim the seven figure sum.

HSHJ77861 are the winning letters and numbers.

The National Lottery is keen to find the lucky winner in time, but if a valid claim is not received within 180 days of the draw date, the prize and any interest earned will go to projects around the UK.

If you think you are the winner, visit national-lottery.co.uk/results/how-to-claim


You may also want to watch:

People
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A member of staff gives out Frostys to waiting members of the public.WENDYÕS OPENS ITS DOORS IN THE

Food and Drink

Wendy's restaurant opens in Stratford

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Otas Sarkus was shot in Upton Park. He died 2 days later

Crime

Otas Sarkus: Tributes to man with 'heart of a lion'

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Otas Sarkus was shot in Upton Park. He died 2 days later

Gun crime

Otas Sarkus: Upton Park double shooting victim dies

Michael Adkins

Author Picture Icon
Butler Road in Dagenham closed for roadworks

Travel

Travel round-up: Road and rail disruptions across east London next week

Daniel Gayne

person