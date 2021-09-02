Search underway for buyer of £1m winning lottery ticket purchased in Newham

Published: 11:44 AM September 2, 2021 Updated: 12:00 PM September 2, 2021

A £1million winning lottery ticket was bought in Newham and has yet to be claimed. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A winning EuroMillions lottery ticket worth £1million was bought in Newham and has not yet been claimed.

The ticket has the draw number 1434 from a draw held on Friday, June 18. The owner has until December 15 to claim the seven figure sum.

HSHJ77861 are the winning letters and numbers.

The National Lottery is keen to find the lucky winner in time, but if a valid claim is not received within 180 days of the draw date, the prize and any interest earned will go to projects around the UK.

If you think you are the winner, visit national-lottery.co.uk/results/how-to-claim



